Is Erika Kirk banned from Romania? Here's the truth as her Romanian charity faces online scrutiny

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, unverified claims on social media have alleged that his wife, Erika Kirk, was banned from Romania after her Romanian charity, Romanian Angels, was linked to child trafficking. Before joining Turning Point USA, Erika ran a nonprofit called Every Day Heroes Like You, which operated a program known as Romanian Angels in Constanta, Romania. The initiative was known for organizing activities like a Christmas Wishlist for local children.

Romanian Angels, however, came under online scrutiny, with unverified posts claiming the charity was linked to child trafficking. It was also claimed that the organization was expelled from Romania in 2011. Concerns were also raised about reports of trafficking involving evangelical ministries in Romanian towns like Tandarei and Constanta.

Is Erika Kirk banned from Romania?

All of the above claims are unsubstantiated, including the rumor that Erika was banned from Romania. No wrongdoing has been confirmed by official investigation, charges, or government statements from either Romania or the US State Department. There is no confirmation about a ban against Erika or her nonprofit. The claims appear to be based on rumors and speculations, and not verified facts.

A Grok fact-check on X reads, “There's no confirmed evidence that Erika Kirk (often linked to Trump in recent news) is banned from Romania. Fact-checks show unverified social media claims about her Romanian Angels charity involving trafficking lack official support; Romanian court records and media reports show no such accusations. She visited Romania multiple times for charity work without issues.”

Erika became the CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband’s death on September 10. Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

In an address to the nation after her husband’s muder, Erica vowed to keep his legacy alive, saying she would keep the campus tour going. "He never gave up. One of his mottos was never surrender. So I want to tell that we will never surrender," she said.

"The campus tour will continue. There will be even more tours in the years ahead to come," Erika continued.

She added, “In a world filled with chaos doubt and uncertainty, my husbands voice will remain."