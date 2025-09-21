Americans are showing renewed interest in Erika Kirk’s life after she was named CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Born Erika Frantzve, she was raised in a Catholic family. She has now taken center stage after Kirk was allegedly killed by Tyler Robinson in Utah. Erika Kirk parents: What we know about slain Charlie Kirk's wife's family (mrserikakirk/Instagram)

What we know about Erika Kirk’s parents

Not much has been publicly revealed about Erika’s parents. According to CNN, she was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, by her mother after her parents divorced. Her mother would take her to soup kitchens to help. Her grandfather was an immigrant from Sweden, according to KBTX 3.

Erika is set to speak at her husband’s memorial on Sunday, September 21, in Arizona.

After Kirk’s assassination, Erika told the nation in a tearful address that she would continue Turning Point’s campus tour, its annual AmericaFest conference, as well as the radio show and podcast “that [Charlie Kirk] was so proud of.” “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” she said. “You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country, and this world. You have no idea the fire you’ve ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Erika and Charlie Kirk share two children – a son who turned 1 in May and a daughter who turned 3 in August. In the September 12 address, Erika added, "When I got home last night, our daughter just ran into my arms... and she said, 'Mommy, I missed you.' I said, 'I missed you too, baby.' She goes, 'Where's daddy?'" Erika said. "What do you tell a 3-year-old? She's three. I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"