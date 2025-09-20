‘My favourite memories’: Charlie Kirk’s wife shares video of him teaching their daughter about Isaac Newton | Watch

Charie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, shared an adorable new video of the Turning Point USA founder quizzing their daughter about Isaac Newton on Instagram. In the clip shared on social media, Kirk was spotted teaching their daughter about Newton's laws. Erika Kirk shared a heartwarming video of her husband, Charlie Kirk, teaching their daughter about Isaac Newton.(Instagram/@mrserikakirk)

It began with Kirk explaining, "Very important. Sir Isaac Newton fell asleep underneath a tree. And then an apple hit him." He continued, “Kind of like this. So then he came up with the three laws.” Kirk then demonstrated with one of her kids' bottles as he simultaneously explained, “You keep on thinking when you drop it, it comes back up, but it doesn't. Okay. The three laws of Newtonian physics.”

The 31-year-old then told her that he would “quiz her” later on. He then continued with his class on Newton as he said, “An object at rest will stay at rest. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction.”

The video concluded as he explained, “And finally, force equals mass times acceleration," and asked his daughter if she had any questions for him.

“My favorite memories will forever be us raising our babies together. I love you @charliekirk1776. …tell Sir Isaac Newton that GG is ready for her quiz,” Erika captioned the video on Instagram.

Netizens react to new video shared by Erika

A user in Erika's comment section wrote, “So sweet I’m so glad you have all of these videos. Love this, love you and love GG’s little chunky arm rolls.” A second user wrote, “Oh my gosh we miss you Charlie!! We are mourning with you E! Love you” A third user expressed, “These are precious. Lifting you up in prayer Erika.”

One user wrote, “E, I pray the world forever sees his face and remembers this Charlie. A loving father and husband because of Jesus we love you I’m so sorry,” while another user observed, “He had such a love for being a dad.”

Kirk and Erika are parents of two children, a daughter, who turned 3 in August, and a son who turned 1 in May. The 31-year-old was allegedly shot by Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah local, on September 10 at Utah Valley University.