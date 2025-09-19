Search
Charlie Kirk House vote: Who are the 58 Democrats opposing ‘courageous American patriot’? List here

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 09:10 pm IST

The House on Friday passed a resolution honoring the legacy of Charlie Kirk and condemning political violence in a largely bipartisan vote

The House on Friday passed a resolution honoring the legacy of Charlie Kirk and condemning political violence in a largely bipartisan vote. The vote was 310-58, with 95 Democrats supporting the resolution, brought on by Speaker Mike Johnson, more than a week after Kirk's assassination.

U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, (R-LA) speaks to the media following a vote (REUTERS)

Thirty-eight Democrats voted “present,” and 58 voted “no.” The 58 Democrats, including New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, faced flak on social media.

“It’s a ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ situation,” Rep Yvette Clarke, head of the Congressional Black Caucus, said the evening before the vote.

NAYS (58)

•Rep. Amo

•Rep. Beatty

•Rep. Bell

•Rep. Bishop

•Rep. Brown

•Rep. Carson

•Rep. Carter (LA)

•Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick

•Rep. Clarke (NY)

•Rep. Cleaver

•Rep. Clyburn

•Rep. Crockett

•Rep. Davis (IL)

•Rep. Escobar

•Rep. Espaillat

•Rep. Fields

•Rep. Figures

•Rep. Foushee

•Rep. Frost

•Rep. Garcia (TX)

•Rep. Gomez

•Rep. Green, Al (TX)

•Rep. Hayes

•Rep. Horsford

•Rep. Ivey

•Rep. Jackson (IL)

•Rep. Jayapal

•Rep. Johnson (GA)

•Rep. Kamlager-Dove

•Rep. Kelly (IL)

•Rep. Krishnamoorthi

•Rep. Lee (PA)

•Rep. McBath

•Rep. McIver

•Rep. Menendez

•Rep. Mfume

•Rep. Moore (WI)

•Rep. Moulton

•Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

•Rep. Omar

•Rep. Pressley

•Rep. Quigley

•Rep. Ramírez

•Rep. Randall

•Rep. Scott (VA)

•Rep. Sewell

•Rep. Simon

•Rep. Strickland

•Rep. Sykes

•Rep. Thanedar

•Rep. Thompson (MS)

•Rep. Tlaib

•Rep. Underwood

•Rep. Velázquez

•Rep. Waters

•Rep. Watson Coleman

•Rep. Williams (GA)

•Rep. Wilson (FL)

ANSWERED “PRESENT” (38)

•Rep. Adams

•Rep. Beyer

•Rep. Bonamici

•Rep. Brownley

•Rep. Bynum

•Rep. Carbajal

•Rep. Casar

•Rep. DeGette

•Rep. DeSaulnier

•Rep. Dexter

•Rep. Doggett

•Rep. Evans (PA)

•Rep. Frankel, Lois

•Rep. Friedman

•Rep. Garamendi

•Rep. Goldman (NY)

•Rep. Goodlander

•Rep. Hoyle (OR)

•Rep. Jacobs

•Rep. Johnson (TX)

•Rep. Kennedy (NY)

•Rep. Khanna

•Rep. Matsui

•Rep. McClellan

•Rep. Meng

•Rep. Pettersen

•Rep. Pingree

•Rep. Pocan

•Rep. Salinas

•Rep. Sánchez

•Rep. Scanlon

•Rep. Sherman

•Rep. Subramanyam

•Rep. Thompson (CA)

•Rep. Tokuda

•Rep. Tonko

•Rep. Vasquez

•Rep. Walkinshaw

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On