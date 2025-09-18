When is Charlie Kirk's funeral? Trump, Vance, Rubio and more to attend

Charlie Kirk's funeral has been finalized. The conservative activist was killed last week in Utah. Kirk, only 31, lost his life during a speech at Utah Valley University on September 10. The tragedy stunned his supporters and quickly became a national story. Charlie Kirk funeral date finalized.(REUTERS)

When is Charlie Kirk's funeral?

Charlie Kirk's funeral will take place on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. According to the website fightforcharlie.com, doors open at 8 a.m. and the program starts at 11 a.m. Organizers are preparing for a large crowd, as Kirk built one of the biggest followings in conservative politics through his Turning Point USA movement.

Many big names are expected to speak at the Charlie Kirk funeral. His wife, Erika Kirk, will give remarks, and so will President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Secretaries Marco Rubio, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Pete Hegseth are also on the list, along with Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller, and Sergio Gor, as per Turning Point USA. They also said more speakers will be added before the service.

How to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral?

The funeral is free for anyone to attend, but registration is required on the official site. Entry will be first-come, first-served, depending on stadium capacity. The dress code is “Sunday best” in red, white, or blue, a nod to Kirk’s deep patriotism. Those not in Phoenix will still be able to follow along, with FOX Local and LiveNOW from FOX set to stream the event live.

Turning Point USA described the gathering as a celebration, not just a farewell. “Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend,” the group said in a post online.

All about Tyler Robinson

While preparations for the Charlie Kirk funeral continue, the case against his accused killer also moves forward. Authorities charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and several other crimes, including felony discharge of a firearm and witness tampering. The aggravated murder charge could bring life in prison, and prosecutors have left open the possibility of the death penalty. Robinson’s next court hearing is set for September 29 and will be held virtually as per FOX news.

The funeral is expected to draw heavy attention across the country. For many, it will mark a final chance to honor Charlie Kirk’s life, while also highlighting the political tensions that his shocking death has stirred.

FAQs

Q1: When and where is the Charlie Kirk funeral taking place?

A: It will be held Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Q2: Who are the main speakers at the Charlie Kirk funeral?

A: Speakers include Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, RFK Jr., Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and others.

Q3: How can people attend or watch the Charlie Kirk funeral?

A: Entry is free with registration at fightforcharlie.com. FOX Local and LiveNOW from FOX will stream the event.