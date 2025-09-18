Jimmy Kimmel row: What did the late night talk show host say about Charlie Kirk's shooting that got him suspended?
ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely after hosts remarks has set off a storm of debate across politics, media, and entertainment.
Published on: Sep 18, 2025 12:33 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
American commercial broadcast television ABC has suspended popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!indefinitely, a decision that has set off a storm of debate across politics, media, and entertainment. The move follows the late-night host’s controversial comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed in a recent shooting.
In his monologue on Monday (September 15), Jimmy addressed the killing directly. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish,” he added.
The remarks were immediately criticized by affiliates and conservative groups. Nexstar, which operates dozens of ABC affiliates, called them “offensive and insensitive.” Soon after, ABC confirmed the show’s suspension, saying in a statement: “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”
American President Donald Trump quickly celebrated the network’s decision. Posting on Truth Social, he wrote: “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Jimmy is a sick freak!”
He also tied the suspension to his long-running critique of liberal late-night hosts, having previously applauded CBS for parting ways with Stephen Colbert and predicting that NBC’s Jimmy Fallon could be next.
The suspension has triggered a wave of reactions in Hollywood. Wanda Sykes, Ben Stiller, Sophia Bush, and Kathy Griffin were among those who condemned ABC’s move, framing it as a blow to free speech. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Cory Booker also voiced concern about the precedent such network decisions might set.
Meanwhile, affiliates are filling the late-night slot with syndicated programming while ABC weighs its options. For now, the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! remains uncertain, with debate intensifying over whether the network acted to protect standards or bowed to political pressure. What is clear is that late-night television—already under pressure—has been thrust once more into America’s cultural crossfire.