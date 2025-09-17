Tyler Robinson barred from contacting Charlie Kirk's widow Erika; Here's what Utah judge's ‘protective order’ says

Tyler James Robinson, the man charged with the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is prohibited from contacting Kirk's widow, Erika, as a court judge issued a preliminary protection order. At present, Tyler Robinson is not represented by an attorney and has not entered a plea. Until a court of law finds a suspect guilty, they are all presumed innocent.(X/@LucasSa56947288 and X/@robsmithonline)

The injunction, which was issued on September 16 at Utah's Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, is in force until the court passes a new order.

What is the protective order?

According to the order, Robinson is not allowed to harass, threaten, stalk, or engage in “any other conduct that would place the protected person or designated family or household members in reasonable fear of bodily injury,” Newsweek reported.

The court determined that Robinson “represents a credible threat to the physical safety of the protected person,” as stated in the document that Judge Tony F. Graf signed.

The restrictions also prohibit Robinson from getting in touch with Erika Kirk in any manner, including via mail, phone, email, text, or social media.

In addition to being imprisoned, he is not allowed to visit her home, place of employment, or educational institution, and he must avoid her anywhere they could come into contact.

The filing further states that violating the order may result in more arrests and new criminal charges.

Mark Robinson's arrest, first court appearance in Charlie Kirk killing

Robinson, 22, was arrested 33 hours after Kirk's assassination and was charged with felony firearm discharge, aggravated homicide, and violent conduct when a child was present.

Additionally, prosecutors filed two charges of manipulating witnesses and obstruction of justice, as per Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray.

Kirk, 30, was addressing a Turning Point USA event on September 10 at Utah Valley University when he was shot and killed. Robinson allegedly carried out the attack with a lethal bolt-action rifle, according to the prosecution.

Robinson appeared in court for the first time since the tragic killing on September 16 for the hearing.

At present, Robinson is not represented by an attorney and has not entered a plea. Until a court of law finds a suspect guilty, they are all presumed innocent.

Gray further said that a public defender will likely be assigned before Robinson's upcoming hearing on September 29.