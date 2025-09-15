‘Shame on you’; Public outcry as two NFL teams decline to honor Charlie Kirk with moments of silence, who are they?

The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens declined to show respect to Charlie Kirk before their NFL games on Sunday, following his killing in Utah this week. As Charlie Kirk's family prepares a memorial service for his life and legacy next week, authorities continue to investigate the reasons behind the Wednesday fatal killing at a Utah college.(AP)

Their refusal to show respect to Kirk sparked outrage on social media, with one X user commenting: “The Ravens did not honor Charlie Kirk before today’s game. Shame on you and MD.”

“Another show of respect and to honor Charlie, unlike@Ravens who “opted” to not show an ounce of respect, honor or homage for Charlie. @NFL this should be noted. Shame on @Ravens, shame on Stephen Biscotti and Shame on @GovWesMoore @MayorBMScott,” another wrote.

All about NFL teams tribute to Charlie Kirk

The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Dallas Cowboys all paused games before paying respect to the 31-year-old MAGA star.

The Lions and Ravens, however, ignored Kirk's shocking death, despite the fact that he was an avid football fan, especially of the Oregon Ducks.

The move follows the Ravens' 2020 moment of silence following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and months later, players from both teams protested by kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem.

Also Read: FBI's Kash Patel demands Tyler Robinson's video release despite Utah police objections, netizens ask ‘Was the rifle…?’

The Green Bay Packers also participated in a moment of silence for the divisive political figure Thursday night before the commencement of the game between the team and the Washington Commanders.

During a moment of silence, the Cowboys, Jets, and Titans all display a photo of Kirk on their jumbotrons. The Saints observed a moment of silence before the playing of the National Anthem in New Orleans.

However, the NFL later said that it will let its clubs to choose if they want to honor Kirk this weekend.

“Last night's moment was the league's decision. It's up to the clubs for this Sunday's games,” the statement states.

Charlie Kirk memorial service and death probe

As Kirk's family prepares a memorial service for his life and legacy next week, authorities continue to investigate the reasons behind the Wednesday fatal killing at a Utah college.

Washington, Utah resident Tyler James Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated murder and other felonies. He will appear in court for the first time early next week, and prosecutors are drafting official charges that may be brought then.