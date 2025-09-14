FBI's Kash Patel demands Tyler Robinson's video release despite Utah police objections, netizens ask ‘Was the rifle…?’

FBI director Kash Patel has stated the agency “demanded” that the improved stills and video evidence of suspect Tyler Robinson be made public “against all” police reservations. Reacting to Kash Patel's post, one X user said, “Why would they want to suppress that.”(Getty Images via AFP)

In a post on X, Patel seemed to claim responsibility for the strategy and the fact that the suspect's father recognised his son in the pictures.

“Against all law enforcement recommendations, we demanded the video footage and enhanced stills of the suspect be released to the public,” Patel stated in a post on X Saturday.

Robinson's dad informed police that he identified his son in the published video before finally turning him in to the police.

Reacting to Patel's post, one X user said, “Why would they want to suppress that.”

“Was Charlie wearing or not wearing a protective vest of some kind when he was shot? Was the rifle already on the roof when the suspect was spotted on camera in the stairwell? We need way more answers than we're getting,” another said.

Here's what Utah Department of Public Safety said

During a press conference on Wednesday, Utah officials stated that no pictures or videos will be made public at that time.

In response, a Utah Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said in a statement on Saturday, “Our stance was that it was a unified investigation and all decisions needed to be made in a unified manner and discussed to determine what was most beneficial to the investigation,” as per NBC News.

According to the spokeswoman, their initial tactic was to employ facial recognition software to prevent the involvement of innocent individuals who could have the same appearance as the suspect.

“We did not recommend they not be released, however we first used technology to try to identify [the shooter],” stated the spokesperson.

It coincides with criticism of the agency and Patel's management of the manhunt.

Christopher Rufo, a senior associate at the Manhattan Institute, it's “time for Republicans to assess whether Kash Patel is the right man to run the FBI.”

On Saturday, President Donald Trump stood up for Patel, saying he had done “a great job.”