Kash Patel's dinner at ‘ultra-exclusive’ NYC restaurant after Charlie Kirk's death draws backlash; ‘Stop all this…’

Kash Patel, the head of The Federal Bureau of Investigation, was dining at the upscale Rao's pasta restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night following Charlie Kirk's tragic killing, according to NBC News. Kash Patel posted on X that the “subject” in Charlie Kirk's murder was “in custody.”(AP)

Taking to X on Wednesday, Trump supporter Patel posted on X that the “subject” in the far-right activist's murder was “in custody.”

Patel at NYC Rao's pasta restaurant

Rao's is a renowned hard-to-get-in restaurant that opens at 7 p.m. Tables are typically “owned” by the wealthy and famous people and given to friends, and common citizens who want a table are almost never allowed inside the restaurant.

Kash Patel faces backlash over posts on Charlie Kirk's murder probe

Patel wrote on social media at 7:59 p.m. that the “subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement.

The “horrific event” on Wednesday demonstrated Patel's “public inability to meet the moment as a leader,” a law enforcement officer told NBC.

A number of former FBI officers have slammed Patel for the way his organisation handled the Kirk murder probe.

Politico claims that Patel's dinner at NYC restaurant was “especially ill-timed,” and MAGA-world took notice of it. Laura Ingraham, host of Fox News, reacted with amazement, saying, “Suspect still on loose. Unreal. Get him.”

“@FBIDirectorKash you’re the person we are supposed to get the final truth from… Stop all this click bait shit you keep doing. It’s unbecoming of the office…” wrote Joseph Biggs, a Proud Boys leader .

Following the arrest of shooting suspect Tyler Robinson, 22, Patel took credit for his apprehension and expressed gratitude to the “the full weight of the federal government with partners in state of Utah and Governor [Spencer] Cox."

“He reminds me of a deer caught in headlights,” a third user commented, while the fourth one said, “He’s a DEI hire.”

Here's what FBI said on Patel's restaurant outing

On being asked if Patel was present at the restaurant when he posted about the probe and the mistaken person of interest, the FBI told NBC in a statement that it “worked with our law enforcement partners in Utah to bring to justice the individual allegedly responsible for the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk, and we will continue to be transparent with the American people with real time updates as we are able.”

Robinson is being detained on preliminary allegations of obstruction of justice, criminal firearm discharge, and aggravated homicide. According to individuals who spoke to CNN, he is not talking to authorities and has not yet been charged.