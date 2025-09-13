Amber Tamblyn faces backlash for controversial remarks over Charlie Kirk's shooting

Actress and writer Amber Tamblyn is under fire for her remarks after Charlie Kirk’s shooting. On September 11, 2025, Tamblyn posted on BlueSky in response to a Newsweek article first published in February 2024, according to primetime. Amber Tamblyn is under fire for the remarks she made after Charlie Kirk’s shooting.(@ambertamblyn/ X)

The article’s headline referred to Kirk’s claim that children should be allowed to watch public executions. Tamblyn shared the headline and wrote, "Wish granted."

In the Newsweek piece, Kirk had argued on his show that executions should be televised so that everyone could see them. Guests on that episode included Jack Posobiec, Tyler Bowyer, and Blake Neff. During the discussion, Neff suggested that even children under 12 should be allowed to watch death penalties.

Kirk then raised the question of whether crime would rise or fall if executions were public. Bowyer answered, 'It would go way down.”

Netizens react to Tamblyn's remarks

Tamblyn’s post triggered swift criticism, and reactions online were harsh. One user wrote, “Amber Tamblyn is a tremendous piece of s**t.” Another commented, "Never heard of her, myself. But I am going to wildly guess that she just assassinated her acting career in public on social media for the world to see.”

Another user chimed, “Amber Tamblyn is a disgusting, fat, untalented, monster of a human being. What a pathetic excuse for a grown woman.”

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Erika Kirk delivered an emotional message from her late husband’s office. She said his killing has “ignited” a fire in her, and she pledged to continue his work with Turning Point USA.

She said,"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t, I refuse to let that happen… All of us will refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it.”

Charlie Kirk's shooting at Utah Valley University

According to BBC News, Kirk, age 31, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was best known for founding Turning Point USA and was also active with Turning Point Action and the Council for National Policy.