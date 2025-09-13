What Erika Kirk told 3-year-old kid after husband Charlie's death: 'Work trip with Jesus'

Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, made her first public remarks today after the 31-year-old was shot and killed on September 10. In the emotional speech, Erika – at one point – spoke about discussing what happened to Charlie with their daughter. Erika Kirk also thanked first responders and other officials during her remarks after Charlie Kirk's assassination.(Turning Point USA)

Charlie and Erika have two children together – a son who turned one in May, and a daughter who turned three this August. Erika recalled speaking to her daughter in the aftermath of the shooting at the Utah Valley University. When she got home, her daughter ran into her arms, Erika said, and the child asked “Where’s daddy?”.

“What do you tell a 3 year-old?,” an emotional Erika questioned during the live stream. “I said ‘baby, Daddy loves you so much, he's on a work trip with Jesus', so he can afford your blueberry budget” Erika said, tearing up.

Elsewhere in the speech, she vowed to ensure Charlie's message lived on and expressed gratitude to those who stood by the family, and Turning Point USA – the non-profit Charlie founded – during the trying time. Among those Erika Kirk thanked was Vice President JD Vance, who not only offered condolences, but also had Erika flown out to Arizona on Air Force Two.

She also had words of thanks for President Donald Trump, saying “Mr. President my husband loved you and he knew that you loved him too. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you.”

Suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk shooting

Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested in the Charlie Kirk shooting. The FBI said Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old native from Utah, is in their custody. Authorities said they recovered bullet casings with anti-fascist inscriptions, but have not provided any motive for the crime yet.

Notably, reports are now suggesting that doorbell camera footage showed a person who might be Robinson speaking on the phone about the shooting moments after the assassination. Cops are now reportedly probing whether there is an accomplice involved.