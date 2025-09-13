Erika Kirk speaks out: What Bible verse did Charlie Kirk's wife recite in first remarks?

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, made her first remarks since his death on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder passed away after being fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been arrested. Erika Kirk made her first remarks since Charlie Kirk's death(X)

During a live stream on The Charlie Kirk Show's YouTube channel, Erika recited her late husband's favourite Bible verse.

What is Charlie Kirk's favorite Bible verse and what does it mean?

The biblical principle comes from Ephesians 5:25 (New International Version), which states: "Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her."

This verse, part of a broader passage on marital roles, calls husbands to a sacrificial, selfless love modeled after Jesus’ devotion to the church, emphasizing care, respect, and selflessness, according to BibleRef.com.

Meanwhile, Erika said her husband ‘will stand at his savior’s side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr’.

“Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith,” she said. “He loved his life. He loved America. He loved nature, which helped him always bring him closer to God. He loved the Chicago Cubs and my goodness, did he love the Oregon Ducks.”

She further added that ‘most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart, and I knew that every day’.

Erika thanked Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and President Donald Trump.

“You guys honored my husband so well, bringing him home. You both are tremendous,” she said.

She addressed the president directly, saying: “My husband loved you and he knew that you loved him too. He did. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you.”