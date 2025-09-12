Charlie Kirk death updates: Manhunt on as FBI releases video of suspect, weapon recovered

A person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk walks out of the Utah Valley University premises after jumping off a building roof in Orem, Utah, U.S., September 10, 2025 in this screen grab from a handout video.

Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: A massive manhunt is underway after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. FBI on Thursday local time released more photos and a video of a person of interest, and said they had recovered the rifle believed to have been used in the ‘politically charged’ attack. The shooting, which occurred at a Utah university, has sent shockwaves through the nation's political landscape....Read More

Donald Trump described the killing as a "heinous assassination" and said he had an indication of the killer’s motivation. "We'll let you know about that later," Reuters quoted the Republican President as saying. He added that law enforcement was making "big progress" in the investigation.

Charlie Kirk shooting probe

On Thursday, investigators with the FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety released security camera images and video of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. The grainy photos show a slender young man wearing a black top with an image of a bald eagle and an American flag, black sunglasses, and a dark baseball cap. The individual also carried a backpack and wore Converse shoes.

FBI director Kash Patel traveled to Utah and appeared at a press briefing with state and federal officials, though he did not speak. Utah Governor Spencer Cox appealed for public help, saying, “We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now.” Authorities have received over 7,000 tips and conducted more than 200 interviews, Cox said.

Meanwhile, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason stated that the person left a palm imprint and other DNA evidence on the building while climbing down from the roof.

What weapon was used in Charlie Kirk shooting?

Authorities confirmed they found a "high-powered, bolt-action" rifle in a wooded area near the shooting site. FBI special agent Robert Bohls said the weapon and several cartridges, including a spent round, are being analyzed for clues at an FBI laboratory.

According to three anonymous law-enforcement officials who spoke to the New York Times, the weapon is an "older-model Mauser rifle." Reuters reported citing other news outlets who as per sources, identified the gun as an imported Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle.

Bolt-action rifles are known for their precision and are commonly used by marksmen and hunters.

What we know about the shooter

Officials have not publicly identified the suspect. However, the FBI has circulated grainy images from security cameras showing a young man in black clothing, sunglasses, and a dark baseball cap, with a bald eagle on his long-sleeved shirt.

Utah state officials released slightly clearer photos revealing a backpack and Converse shoes. According to a later released video footage, a man can be seen jumping off the roof and running through the Utah University's parking lot to go towards the area where the said murder weapon was found.

The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest. Officials have not publicly identified a motive or a suspect, but the investigation is moving quickly. Utah Governor Spencer Cox appealed to the public, stating, “We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now.”

Trump to award Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom

Trump announced he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

The killing of Kirk, a prominent Trump ally and founder of Turning Point USA, has sparked outrage across the political spectrum. President Donald Trump described the killing as a "heinous assassination" and indicated he had an idea of the killer's motive, adding, "We'll let you know about that later."

Also, Vice President JD Vance canceled a trip to New York and instead traveled to Utah to meet with Kirk's family. He then transported the family and Kirk's casket back to Arizona aboard Air Force Two. He was accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and widow Erika Kirk.

Charlie Kirk death news: Other key updates

1. The FBI said it is probing Charlie Kirk’s assassination in collaboration with local and state law enforcement authorities.

2. The shooter remains unidentified, and the manhunt is ongoing. The FBI urged the public to share any information, photos, or videos from the incident.

3. Social media videos showed Kirk being asked questions about mass shootings in America when he was shot in the neck.

4. Eyewitnesses described that “all was going fun until there was a pop sound,” realizing Kirk had been shot. Panic and chaos ensued, with some attendees screaming at the horror.

5. Utah Valley University immediately evacuated the campus and cancelled classes until further notice. Those remaining were asked to stay in place until police safely escorted them out.

6. Tributes poured in for the 31-year-old right-wing activist, from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Italian President Giorgia Meloni.