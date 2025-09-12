Charlie Kirk death updates: Manhunt on as FBI releases video of suspect, weapon recovered
Charlie Kirk death news updates: The FBI and Utah authorities released video, images of a person of interest and recovered a bolt-action Mauser rifle believed to be the murder weapon. The manhunt continues as Trump announces the Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk.
- 2 Mins agoUtah governor alleges foreign interference, says 'our adversaries want violence'
- 7 Mins agoFBI recovers suspected murder weapon
- 33 Mins agoSpoke to Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika, she is 'absolutely devastated,’ says Donald Trump
- 48 Mins agoMourners gather outside Phoenix mortuary as Charlie Kirk’s body arrives
- 58 Mins agoFBI offers $100,000 reward for tips in Charlie Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoVance arrives in Arizona with Charlie Kirk's casket aboard Air Force Two
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoTrump confirms he will attend the funeral
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoOver 7,000 tips submitted, says Utah governor
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoFBI director Kash Patel visits Utah University crime scene
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoNew video shows suspect fleeing scene
Donald Trump described the killing as a "heinous assassination" and said he had an indication of the killer’s motivation. "We'll let you know about that later," Reuters quoted the Republican President as saying. He added that law enforcement was making "big progress" in the investigation.
Charlie Kirk shooting probe
On Thursday, investigators with the FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety released security camera images and video of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. The grainy photos show a slender young man wearing a black top with an image of a bald eagle and an American flag, black sunglasses, and a dark baseball cap. The individual also carried a backpack and wore Converse shoes.
FBI director Kash Patel traveled to Utah and appeared at a press briefing with state and federal officials, though he did not speak. Utah Governor Spencer Cox appealed for public help, saying, “We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now.” Authorities have received over 7,000 tips and conducted more than 200 interviews, Cox said.
Meanwhile, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason stated that the person left a palm imprint and other DNA evidence on the building while climbing down from the roof.
What weapon was used in Charlie Kirk shooting?
Authorities confirmed they found a "high-powered, bolt-action" rifle in a wooded area near the shooting site. FBI special agent Robert Bohls said the weapon and several cartridges, including a spent round, are being analyzed for clues at an FBI laboratory.
According to three anonymous law-enforcement officials who spoke to the New York Times, the weapon is an "older-model Mauser rifle." Reuters reported citing other news outlets who as per sources, identified the gun as an imported Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle.
Bolt-action rifles are known for their precision and are commonly used by marksmen and hunters.
What we know about the shooter
Officials have not publicly identified the suspect. However, the FBI has circulated grainy images from security cameras showing a young man in black clothing, sunglasses, and a dark baseball cap, with a bald eagle on his long-sleeved shirt.
Utah state officials released slightly clearer photos revealing a backpack and Converse shoes. According to a later released video footage, a man can be seen jumping off the roof and running through the Utah University's parking lot to go towards the area where the said murder weapon was found.
The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest. Officials have not publicly identified a motive or a suspect, but the investigation is moving quickly. Utah Governor Spencer Cox appealed to the public, stating, “We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now.”
Trump to award Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom
Trump announced he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
The killing of Kirk, a prominent Trump ally and founder of Turning Point USA, has sparked outrage across the political spectrum. President Donald Trump described the killing as a "heinous assassination" and indicated he had an idea of the killer's motive, adding, "We'll let you know about that later."
Also, Vice President JD Vance canceled a trip to New York and instead traveled to Utah to meet with Kirk's family. He then transported the family and Kirk's casket back to Arizona aboard Air Force Two. He was accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and widow Erika Kirk.
Charlie Kirk death news: Other key updates
1. The FBI said it is probing Charlie Kirk’s assassination in collaboration with local and state law enforcement authorities.
2. The shooter remains unidentified, and the manhunt is ongoing. The FBI urged the public to share any information, photos, or videos from the incident.
3. Social media videos showed Kirk being asked questions about mass shootings in America when he was shot in the neck.
4. Eyewitnesses described that “all was going fun until there was a pop sound,” realizing Kirk had been shot. Panic and chaos ensued, with some attendees screaming at the horror.
5. Utah Valley University immediately evacuated the campus and cancelled classes until further notice. Those remaining were asked to stay in place until police safely escorted them out.
6. Tributes poured in for the 31-year-old right-wing activist, from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Italian President Giorgia Meloni.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Utah governor alleges foreign interference, says 'our adversaries want violence'
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Utah will pursue the death penalty once the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing is apprehended, Governor Spencer Cox said at an evening briefing. Cox also accused foreign nations of attempting to sow unrest in the United States.
“What we’re seeing is our adversaries want violence,” Cox said. “We have bots from Russia, China, all over the world, that are trying to instill disinformation and encourage violence. I would encourage you to ignore those, to turn off those streams and spend a little more time with our families," Bloomberg quoted Cox as saying.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: FBI recovers suspected murder weapon
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Federal investigators have recovered what they believe to be the rifle used in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a university event in Utah, officials confirmed on Thursday, as the manhunt for the gunman entered its second day.
Robert Bohls, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City field office, said the high-powered bolt-action rifle was discovered in a wooded area close to Utah Valley University, where the attacker fled after the shooting. The weapon is now being analysed at the bureau’s laboratory, alongside other evidence such as footwear impressions and palm prints collected at the scene.
Authorities said the suspect appeared to be of student age and managed to blend in with the campus crowd before positioning himself on a rooftop to fire. Investigators tracked his movements using security cameras, which showed him entering a stairwell, crossing the roof and later leaping from the building to escape into a nearby residential area.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: ‘Our nation is broken,’ says Utah governor in wake of Kirk's shooting
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Utah governor Spencer Cox described the United States as “broken” in the wake of escalating political violence, including the public killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
“Our nation is broken,” Cox said, citing violent attacks on both Democrats and Republicans, including the killing of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, and the firebombing of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s official residence.
“Nothing I say can unite us as a country,” Cox added. “Nothing I can say right now will fix what is broken,” the Associated Press reported.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Spoke to Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika, she is 'absolutely devastated,’ says Donald Trump
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: US President Donald Trump revealed that Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, is “absolutely devastated” following the fatal shooting of the conservative activist.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said, “I spoke to Erika his wife and we had a long talk and she is devastated, she's absolutely devastated as you can imagine.” Read full story
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Mourners gather outside Phoenix mortuary as Charlie Kirk’s body arrives
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: People gather outside the mortuary where the body of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk was delivered, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: FBI offers $100,000 reward for tips in Charlie Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: As the manhunt continues for the killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of $100,000 for information leading to an arrest.
"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and video," the bureau said
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Vance arrives in Arizona with Charlie Kirk's casket aboard Air Force Two
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Charlie Kirk’s coffin was flown back to his home state of Arizona on Thursday aboard Air Force Two, with Vice President JD Vance marking the conservative activist’s final journey.
Accompanying the flight, Vance’s wife, Usha, disembarked alongside Kirk’s widow, Erika. Both women were dressed in black and wore dark glasses, while the vice president followed a few steps behind in a dark suit.
Air Force Two landed in Phoenix after a brief flight from Salt Lake City, around 40 miles (64 kilometres) from Orem, Utah, where Kirk was assassinated while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Trump confirms he will attend the funeral
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: President Donald Trump said he plans to attend the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead during an event at a university campus in Utah.
“I will be,” Trump told reporters on Thursday at the White House as he left for a trip to New York. “I believe it’s in Arizona. It’s in Arizona, and they’ve asked me to go, and I think I have an obligation to.”
The president is due to travel to the United Kingdom next week, with his departure from Washington scheduled for Tuesday, 16 September. When asked about the timing of the funeral, Trump said he believed it would be “next weekend.”
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Over 7,000 tips submitted, says Utah governor
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Utah governor Spencer Cox said that more than 7,000 tips have been provided to the FBI in the manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer. He noted that the agency has not received such a large number of tips since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: FBI director Kash Patel visits Utah University crime scene
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates:FBI director Kash Patel personally toured the crime scene at Utah Valley University, reported NBC news.
Patel was present at Thursday evening's press conference alongside state and federal officials, but he did not speak.
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: New video shows suspect fleeing scene
Charlie Kirk Death News Updates: Officials released new surveillance video showing the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk in the moments immediately following the shooting.
The video, time-stamped Wednesday at 12:23 pm, captures the individual running across the roof of a campus building before climbing down. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason confirmed the suspect left behind crucial evidence, including a palm impression and a shoe imprint from what is believed to be Converse sneakers.
After dismounting the building, the suspect is seen crossing a street and disappearing into a wooded area near the university campus. This confirms the previously reported theory that the assailant fled into the woods where the murder weapon, a bolt action rifle, was recovered.