Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk shooting suspect's alleged social media handles surface after manhunt

Tyler Robinson was identified as the suspect who fatally shot Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources. The report further added that the Utah local is 22 years old. Now, Robinson's alleged social media profiles have surfaced. Tyler Robinson was identified as the suspect who shot Charlie Kirk(AFP)

Robinson was identified soon after President Donald Trump told ‘Fox and Friends’ that the suspect was caught.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him. Somebody who was very close to him turned him in,” the president said, then revealing it was the suspect’s dad who relayed it through “a minister who was involved with law enforcement," Trump said.

Read More: Charlie Kirk funeral details: Who will attend service, where will it be held? Details revealed

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this.”

Tyler Robinson's alleged social media profiles surface

Meanwhile, social media users shared screenshots of what they claimed were Robinson's social media profiles. However, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these posts at the moment. Officials have not confirmed the details.

Charlie Kirk shooting

Kirk, the conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University in what authorities described as a deliberate attack. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the killing a 'political assassination'.

Read More: Charlie Kirk shooting update: Why Chris Pratt is facing sudden backlash on social media

Police said Kirk was struck by a single round while addressing a crowd in a university courtyard on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to a hospital but later died.

Federal and state officials have circulated surveillance footage and images of a suspect but have not released a name or suggested a motive. More than 7,000 tips have already been submitted as the investigation continues.

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to Kirk on Friday, saying, “He wanted to help young people, and he didn’t deserve this. He was really a good person.”

(With AP inputs)