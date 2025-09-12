Charlie Kirk funeral details: Who will attend service, where will it be held? Details revealed

Charlie Kirk's funeral service is expected to take place soon in Phoenix, Arizona, his home state. President Donald Trump has already announced that he plans to attend the service. This comes as VP JD Vance accompanied Kirk's family and casket to the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday. The body of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk is carried from Air Force Two(REUTERS)

Vance, who had a close relationship with the Turning Point USA founder, had flown to Salt Lake City, Utah, to retrieve the 31-year-old's remains. The Vice President could be seen placing a hand on the casket as uniformed personnel carried it to Air Force Two. The casket was flown to Phoenix. Second Lady Usha Vance escorted Kirk’s wife and two children. CNN cited sources to report that Vance will not leave the airport. He will reboard the plane.

Meanwhile, Trump announced that he plans to attend Kirk's funeral service. It is likely that First Lady Melania Trump, JD Vance and his wife will be there.

“I believe it's in Arizona, and they've asked me to go and I think I have an obligation to do that. I hear next weekend," Trump said.

The service location remains unconfirmed, but it will likely be near the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, where mourners gathered for a vigil on Thursday, leaving flowers and tributes. Funeral service attendees could include top Republican leaders and Kirk's friends.

Meanwhile, the FBI released two images of a person of interest in the investigation of the shooting at Utah Valley University, Orem campus, that killed Kirk. The 31-year-old was answering questions when a shot rang. He was hit on his neck.

The unidentified suspect is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot, authorities said Thursday. A high-powered, bolt-action rifle they believe was used in the attack was recovered, and video recordings of the person they believe was responsible are being reviewed.

(With AP inputs)