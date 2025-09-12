10 best Charlie Kirk quotes the world will remember
Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University, confirmed by Donald Trump.
Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk died Wednesday after being shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, while addressing students in his signature ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debate.
“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Donald Trump confirmed the news on Truth Social. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”
Now, as tributes pour in, many of Kirk’s most provocative and controversial remarks are resurfacing online.
Here are ten of the best quotes of Charlie Kirk:
- At a Turning Point USA event in 2023, Kirk argued, “We must also be real. We must be honest with the population. Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty... But I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment.”
- On his radio show, Kirk dismissed empathy as a harmful idea. “I can’t stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that does a lot of damage.”
- During a heated exchange on Jubilee’s Surrounded, he claimed Black people were “better” in the 1940s. “They were actually better in the 1940s. It was bad. It was evil. But what happened? Something changed. They committed less crimes… Black America is worse than it has been in the last 80 years.”
- On child pregnancy after rape? When asked how he would advise his daughter in a disturbing scenario, he said, “The answer is yes. The baby would be delivered.”
- At a TPUSA event, he compared trans identity to blackface. “A man who calls himself trans is wearing ‘woman face,’ no different than I would wear Black face trying to be a Black person. It’s assuming an identity that isn’t yours.”
- On his radio show, he claimed Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson were “affirmative action picks” and went further, “Black women do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.”
- After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, he fantasized about her becoming more conservative. “Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.”
- On X, once commenetd, “Gun control, like vaccines and masks, is focused on making people feel ‘safe’ by taking freedoms away from others. Don’t fall for it.”
- Kirk often railed against retirement. “For future retirees, people under the age of 45, we should absolutely raise the retirement age. I’m not a fan of retirement. I don’t think retirement is biblical… I think, what a waste of the gifts that God has given you.”