Why Trump didn't throw the first pitch at Yankees vs Tigers 9/11 game. Theories surface amid health concerns

President Donald Trump was expected to throw the first pitch at the New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers 9/11 game on Thursday. But he did not. The 79-year-old met several players, including Aaron Judge, and headed out to his seat for the national anthem. Thousands of spectators cheered ‘USA, USA’ when Trump was shown on the Jumbotron. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends the Yankees Baseball Game (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, several fans on social media kept waiting for the president to throw the first customary pitch. “Is Trump throwing the first pitch?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m excited to see President Trump throw the first pitch tonight right here at Yankee Stadium! Game begins at 8pm est,” another one tweeted.

“Trump is supposed to throw out the first pitch at The Yankees game tonight. Even though my local team has a game on tonight, I think I will be watching The Yankees instead. I’m a big fan of Aaron Judge and Trump. I can’t wait for the game, it should be a good one. I hope,” a third fan added.

At a New York Yankees game, the first pitch is a ceremonial tradition before the actual game begins. A guest, often a celebrity, veteran, community leader, or someone being honored, throws a pitch from the mound (or just in front of it) to a Yankees catcher.

Trump health concerns

Meanwhile, at a 9/11 event on Thursday, President Trump sparked renewed health concerns. Social media users pointed out that there was a visible ‘droop’ in his face.

“I know we’re all busy with the other thing. But did Trump have a stroke? Cuz that looks a LOT like stroke related facial droop to me. (This is from this morning’s 9/11 memorial).” Another remarked “Trump at the 9/11 Pentagon memorial ceremony. What is wrong with his face? Definitely has pronounced drooping on the right side of face & mouth, typical of medical condition," one person speculated. There is no evidence to back this claim.

We do not know why Trump did not throw a pitch at the start of the game.