Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

White House ups Donald Trump's security after Charlie Kirk shooting| Details about the measures

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 02:00 am IST

According to the reports by WSJ and CNN, a Pentagon ceremony to mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks was moved to a more secure location.

The White House is tightening the security cover of US President Donald Trump following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

President Donald Trump salutes during a ceremony in the Pentagon courtyard to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday,(AP)
President Donald Trump salutes during a ceremony in the Pentagon courtyard to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Thursday,(AP)

According to the reports by the Wall Street Journal and CNN, a Pentagon ceremony to mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks was moved to a more secure location, while additional measures will be in place when Trump attends a Yankee game Thursday evening in New York, according to the report.

The 9/11 memorial ceremony that Trump attended on Thursday was moved from the Pentagon’s traditional site outside the building walls to an internal courtyard.

The report also said that additional security measures have been initiated for Trump’s visit to Yankee Stadium later on Thursday to watch a game against the Detroit Tigers. The CNN reported that the measures will be in place in and around the Bronx location, including security screening at all entrances and additional measures around the Republican leader's box.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump's team is having broader discussions about how to increase the president's security for future appearances.

The Charlie Kirk assassination

Charlie Kirk was killed in broad daylight on Wednesday while speaking about social issues and answering a question on gun violence when he was shot.

It was a debate hosted by his nonprofit political youth organisation, Arizona-based Turning Point USA, at the Sorensen Centre courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.
Disturbing videos of the assassination went viral on social media, showing Charlie Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone when suddenly a shot rings out. Blood gushes from the left side of his neck in seconds, leaving spectators in screaming panic.
Donald Trump said he will be awarding Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, while Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were slated to visit with Kirk’s family in Salt Lake City.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / White House ups Donald Trump's security after Charlie Kirk shooting| Details about the measures
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On