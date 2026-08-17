Who is Margaret Hamp? Lindsay Clancy's coworker makes stunning disclosure about Massachusetts mom

"Lindsay loved being a nurse, she was really good at being a nurse," said Hamp. "She was compassionate, she was kind, she was a patient advocate, she was the nurse that you wanted taking care of you or your loved one when you walked onto our unit."

Margaret Hamp, a colleague of Lindsay Clancy, described her as a "really good nurse" who would often shed tears during the deliveries of unfamiliar patients.

Kevin Reddington on Monday summoned the initial defense witness, Margaret Hamp, a nurse who worked with Lindsay Clancy at Massachusetts General Hospital.

How did Lindsay Clancy's mental health issues contribute to her behavior prior to the incidents?

How did Lindsay Clancy's mental health issues contribute to her behavior prior to the incidents?

What did Margaret Hamp say about Lindsay Clancy's nursing skills during her testimony?

What did Margaret Hamp say about Lindsay Clancy's nursing skills during her testimony?

The colleague mentioned that Clancy , who shared night shifts with her, would watch live videos on her phone of her children in their cribs.

She reflected on a moment when one of her children was spotted crying on a baby monitor, leading Lindsay Clancy to initiate a wellness check when her husband did not pick up the phone.

Also Read: Who is Ian Whiffin? Another witness testifies at Lindsay Clancy trial, shocking iPhone note revealed - ‘My life turned…’

Hamp further shared with the jurors how Clancy became emotional upon hearing about the case of Andrea Yates, who tragically drowned her five children.

Hamp mentioned that she had brought up the Yates case when a pregnant woman arrived at the hospital expressing suicidal thoughts.

"I explained [Yates] to her, and [Lindsay] cried and said, 'How could a mother hurt her children?' " Hamp mentioned.

In 2001, Yates took the lives of her children. Initially, she was convicted in a first trial, but that conviction was later overturned, and in a second trial in 2006, she was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Lindsay Clancy trial Clancy is facing trial for the murder of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, who were strangled to death in 2023. Additionally, she leaped from a second-floor window of the family's residence in Duxbury, resulting in partial paralysis.

She has entered a plea of not guilty, with the case focusing on Clancy's mental health. The defense admits that she took the lives of her children but intends to argue that she was not criminally responsible due to experiencing postpartum psychosis.

During a span of two weeks, nearly 70 witnesses have taken the stand, with the prosecution presenting evidence suggesting that Clancy strangled her three children. The goal of the prosecutors is to demonstrate that the act was premeditated and carried out with extreme atrocity and cruelty.

“One of the very unusual aspects of this case is that much of the evidence actually breaks both ways, much of it favors the prosecution and the very same evidence favors the defense,” retired Judge James Barretto said.