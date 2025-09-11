UVU shooting: Shot fired at Charlie Kirk's event in Orem

A single shot was fired at conservative social media influencer Charlie Kirk's event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday. Utah Valley University sent out an alert to its students confirming that a single shot was fired and confirmed that the Kirk was hit. Co-founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks during the rally of Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. November 2, 2024. (REUTERS)

US House Representative Mike Kennedy of Utah's 3rd district also confirmed that Kirk was shot.

"I’m devastated to learn Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at UVU," he wrote in a post on X. “We condemn this senseless act of violence. Praying for Charlie and all those affected. My teams and I are monitoring the situation for updates.”

A video surfaced that showed the exact moment Kirk was shot at the UVU event. The event was part of Kirk's America Comeback Tour and was attended by hundreds of people in Orem. Fox News reported that Kirk has been hospitalized and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Here's the exact moment Kirk was shot, captured by one of the attendees at the event in Orem:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is closely monitoring the situation, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

“Out thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “Agents will be on the scene quickly and FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have extended their thoughts to Kirk and his family and asked for prayer for the 31-year-old.

This story is updated as more information comes in.