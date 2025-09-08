Melania Trump's reaction to Mark Zuckerberg's ‘rudeness’ at during White House dinner sparks buzz; ‘She’s hyper aware’

Melania Trump seemed unhappy with Mark Zuckerberg's action at a White House dinner hosted by President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 4. Trump and the First Lady welcomed several influential technology executives at their official residence. The guests talked about how they could use artificial intelligence (AI) to establish America as a global leader in innovation. Trump was answering a reporter's question when Zuckerberg was seen on camera sitting next to him and communicating with someone else. Melania seemed unhappy with META CEO.(X@JohnMcCloy)

The dinner, which took place in the White House's State Dining Room, was centered around subtle moments rather than the conversations. Trump was answering a reporter's question when Zuckerberg was seen on camera sitting next to him and communicating with someone else.

What happened when Melania Trump noticed Mark Zuckerberg

On seeing this, the First Lady seemed displeased by Zuckerberg's lack of attention during her husband's speech.

On X, social media user Johnny St. Pete shared a video of this incident with the caption, “At the White House tech dinner, Mark Zuckerberg was TALKING while the President was speaking.”

“Melania noticed and was not happy. Etiquette rules...when the President stands in the White House NOBODY SITS and when the President speaks in The White House...NOBODY SPEAKS.”

Netizens responds to Melania's reaction

The viral post has garnered over 2 million views and 26,000 likes. Reacting to the post, one X user wrote: “So disrespectful.”

Another Trump fan even went on to say that “Zuckerberg has no class whatsoever. Rude beyond belief!”

“Zuckerberg appears to have no manners,” a third user commented.

Meanwhile, several Melania's fans hailed the First Lady for being attentive.

“She’s hyper aware of her surroundings,” one fan commented.

“She carries herself with such grace, warmth, and strength that it's hard not to admire her,” another wrote.

While Zuckerberg seemed to be quietly conversing with someone next to him, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, who was standing next to the First Lady, turned to face Trump throughout his speech and smiled gently.