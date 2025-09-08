Did Trump and Ivanka's daughter Arabella exchange heated moment in US Open? Viral video sparks massive buzz

US President Donald Trump arrived in his hometown of Queens, New York, for the US Open men's final on Sunday. However, he was greeted by roaring jeers and a litany of the usual controversies that accompany him. President Donald Trump waves to spectators while accompanied by U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, left, Arabella Kushner third from left, Jared Kushner, second from right, and Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

Trump was accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, granddaughter Arabella, a few White House staffers, and dozens of Secret Service personnel at the highly sought-after event, which caused the game to start later than planned.

Lip leader Nicola Hickling weighs in on dramatic Trump-Arabella moment

When he arrived, Arabella, Ivanka Trump's daughter, appeared upset as onlookers snapped photos from their seats. Nicola Hickling, a lip reader, offers an exclusive analysis that sheds some light on the possible outcomes.

Hickling's interpretation indicates that Arabella was feverishly scanning the opulent suite, asking, “Where is my bag?” to her dad. “I don’t have it,” Kushner replied, as per Irish Star.

As thousands of people continued to cheer for Trump, Arabella's expression remained concerned.

He then asked her grandfather, who was clapping and waving at everyone, to get out of the way so she could find her phone and bag.

According to Hickling, Trump firmly stated, “You can stay right there.”

Netizens react

People flocked to social media after the encounter to share their thoughts on what might have occurred.

One user wrote, “Arabella Kushner is Trump's granddaughter,” in the comment section of a video of the heated interaction, suggesting the teen did not want to sit beside her grandfather. “Family knows best… actions speak louder than words.”

The conversation offers a fresh perspective on Trump's connection with his family. Trump has five children from three different wives and eleven grandkids, who frequently accompany him on official and private events. Nearly every member of the Trump family was present to celebrate the his win during his inauguration speech earlier this year.

In advance of his visit, organizers requested that broadcasters to refrain from displaying any boo or disruption during Trump's presence.