'He can't even pretend to clap': Donald Trump's reaction after Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open 2025 sets the internet ablaze

US President Donald Trump attended Sunday’s US Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, making headlines with his presence. His arrival caused a delay to the start, and when shown on the big screen, the US President drew a mix of boos and scattered applause from the crowd. Donald Trump looks underwhelmed after Carlos Alcaraz's win US Open.(AP and X Image)

Trump made his return to the US Open after more than ten years, his last visit coming in 2016 alongside wife Melania, when the crowd greeted him with boos. A familiar figure at the tournament in the past, he had stopped attending since 2015 after facing heavy jeers during a quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz delivered a stunning display to secure a commanding victory over Sinner in the US Open final. While the crowd erupted in celebration of the Spaniard’s triumph, Trump appeared noticeably less impressed by the outcome.

His reaction drew the attention of fans on social media.

Alcaraz delivered a stellar performance, defeating Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday. The victory not only reaffirmed his dominance over the defending champion but also reclaimed the ATP No. 1 spot, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next encounter. The Spaniard showcased his brilliance in a 2-hour, 42-minute triumph over 24-year-old Sinner. The win extended his head-to-head lead to 10-5, increased his Grand Slam tally to six, and gave him a 2-1 advantage in US Open finals.

The transformation from his Wimbledon heartbreak showed Alcaraz's remarkable adaptability.

"Right after the Wimbledon final I just thought that I need to improve if I want to beat him," the Spaniard said.

"If I want to win the US Open, if I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect."

His performance at Flushing Meadows was indeed close to perfection.

The Spaniard dropped just one set - against Sinner on Sunday - en route to the championship, and he leaves New York on a 13-match winning streak and with his seventh title of the season in the bag.