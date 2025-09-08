Rafael Nadal’s dramatic salute as Carlos Alcaraz storms US Open, grabs No.1

The legendary Rafael Nadal was once again the first to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz as the young Spaniard won his sixth career Grand Slam after beating Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final on Sunday. Alcaraz avenged his Wimbledon loss earlier this summer to the Italian, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. It was Alcaraz's second title in New York, having earlier won his maiden crown in 2022. Rafael Nadal had his say on Carlos Alcaraz's US Open win

The win also ensured Alcaraz would replace Sinner as the new ATP world No. 1. It would mark his return to the ranking throne for the first time since September 2023, while the Italian's reign will end after holding the spot for 65 straight weeks.

Following the win, Nadal sent an elegant message on social media congratulating Alcaraz. He wrote: "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! Champion again of the @usopen and number 1! Congratulations on all the work behind this great season."

Sunday's championship match was the third straight Grand Slam final meeting between the two rivals of have defined men's tennis in the current generation. Alcaraz won the first in Paris, where he saved three championship points to retain his French Open crown. Sinner avenged the defeat in Wimbledon, ending Alcaraz's reign. But in New York, it was the Spaniard who reigned supreme with his ferocious groundstrokes and frequent forays to the net. Besides the second set, where Sinner managed to counter the Alcaraz forehand to show his brilliance, the Murcian maintained command throughout.

The 22-year-old registered 42 winners to Sinner's 21, and just dropped nine points behind his first serve in the thrilling two-hour, 42-minute display. Alcaraz was broken just once on the match, and third overall in the tournament, as he wrapped up his US Open campaign winning 98 of 101 service games. He became only the second player since 1991 to win a Grand Slam title while dropping three or fewer service games, after Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in 1994 and 1997.

“My team, my family, I am really lucky to have you guys, to be honest,” said Alcaraz at the trophy presentation. “The hard work you do to make me even better, not only in the professional part, but the personal part as well. Every achievement that I am [making] is thanks to you, and this one is no less, it’s also yours.”

Sinner, in reurn, was quick to congratulate his rival, who continues to lead the season with seven tour-level titles, comprising 61 wins.

“You are doing an amazing job,” Sinner said to Alcaraz and his team. “I know [there’s] a lot of hard work behind this performance today, you were better than me. Enjoy it. It’s a great moment.”