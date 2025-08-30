Melania Trump to get Nobel Peace Prize nomination? All we know amid ongoing Ukraine conflict

First Lady Melania Trump could get nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, according to Florida House Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who claims she will be a “key reason” for a peace solution in Ukraine. Melania Trump (right) wrote the letter to Vladimir Putin (left) ahead of the latter's meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska(X/@MELANIATRUMP, X/@nicksortor)

Rwanda, Israel, Gabon, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia, as well as a number of private citizens, have nominated President Donald Trump for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

Anna Paulina Luna suggests Melania may get nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

During her appearance on Fox News on Friday, Luna, a Trump supporter who represents Florida's 13th congressional district, was questioned about Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nominees.

The host questioned if “the Nobel Peace Prize committee people will actually come around” before speculating that “at some point I guess maybe they need him more than he needs them.”

“Most certainly if the Nobel Peace Prize committee knows what's good for them they'd [do the] right thing and nominate him, but also I think that Melania Trump might also have a nomination,” she stated.

Luna further said that Melania has played a significant role in talks with Russia, adding that she believe she will play a major role in the US ability to mediate a peace agreement with Ukraine.

The official Nobel Peace Prize website states that the award can be shared up to three individuals or organizations.

Also Read: H-1B visa holder faces ‘unusual’ US immigration check in Abu Dhabi; here's what happened as netizens react

Melania writes letter to Putin

During a summit in Alaska earlier this month to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Trump presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a letter from his wife.

Melania's office forwarded a copy of the letter to Newsweek, which urged Putin to protect children amid the ongoing war. Although the letter merely mentioned aiding children in general terms, the Reuters news agency first claimed that it made reference to the thousands of Ukrainian children who have allegedly been kidnapped by Russian forces since the invasion started in February 2022.

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded... "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today," the letter to Putin said.

Russian shelling of Ukraine continues

While Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska failed to produce a breakthrough, Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities has been ongoing, including a strike on Thursday that killed 23 people, including four children, in Kyiv, according to the BBC.

On October 10, the Nobel Committee is anticipated to reveal the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.