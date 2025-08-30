H-1B visa holder faces ‘unusual’ US immigration check in Abu Dhabi; here's what happened as netizens react

Traveling abroad usually involves going through immigration inspections. Typically, it involves going through passports, visas, and any supporting documentation. However, an H-1B visa holder's social media post detailed an odd encounter at US immigration in Abu Dhabi. At Abu Dhabi immigration check, the official surprisingly asked for evidence that the traveler could access their company's email instead.

“I had to open Outlook on my phone, go into Settings → Accounts → Microsoft 365, and once my name appeared, they were satisfied,” the traveller recalled. The process seemed strange at first, but it went smoothly in the end. This was the traveler's first time obtaining US pre-clearance outside of the US.

Netizens react to strange experience

Reacting to the post, internet users shared their opinions, with one calling the experience “unusual”.

“It is unusual, i had seen them asking for the course registration for F1 students but this is a new fear unlocked. what if one isn’t carrying their phones or official laptop with them. some corporations have strict connectivity requirements too,” one person wrote.

Recalling the 15 years of travel experience, another person said that they have never been required to present anything other than passport and visa. “ I never had to show the I-797 or anything. I guess it all depends on luck and the officer who you deal with. I have done preclearance a couple of times in Canada before.”

A third person stressed that more information on an individual's profile would always help. “If your employer did a mass layoff, there are chances of further investigations, also I assume you already had a visa stamp before traveling outside the country. Hence, the only way to check your employment could be this way or your paystubs,” the user said.

It's a typical occurrence in Abu Dhabi, noted the fourth netizen, adding that if a person is on an F-1, officials will ask you to present your bank accounts, educational loan documentation, among others. “If you are on a work visa they might also ask to show your pay stubs, work email etc… If they find anything wrong you will be sent to secondary school for further verification.”

Disclaimer: This story is based on a social media user's post and Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims.