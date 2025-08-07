After Pakistan and Israel, THIS country nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

After Pakistan and Israel, the latest country to back US President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize is Cambodia. The Southeast Asian nation on Thursday formally nominated Trump for the top peace prize, citing his "visionary and innovative diplomacy." The Southeast Asian nation on Thursday formally nominated Trump for the top peace prize, citing his "visionary and innovative diplomacy."(AP)

Cambodia's decision comes after the United States brokered a ceasefire with Thailand after five days of hostilities between the neighbouring countries.

What has Cambodia said in its letter for Trump?

"President Trump's extraordinary statesmanship -- marked by his commitment to resolving conflicts and preventing catastrophic wars through visionary and innovative diplomacy -- was most recently demonstrated by his decisive role in brokering an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand," the letter said.

"This timely intervention, which averted a potentially devastating conflict, was vital in preventing great loss of lives and paved the pay towards the restoration of peace," the letter added further.

Last week, Cambodia's deputy prime minister Sun Chanthol had stated that the country would work to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his help in reaching a truce with Thailand.

“He should get the Nobel, not only for his work on Cambodia, but also elsewhere,” the deputy PM said.

Pakistan, Israel on list of countries backing Trump.

Pakistan became the first country to openly back the US President's bid for a Nobel Peace Prize. Islamabad's statement came after Trump's involvement in the ceasefire deal with India, which the US president has claimed full credit for.

Despite his claims, India has denied a foreign hand in its ceasefire understanding with Pakistan after hostilities between the two nations in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Israel's backing for a Nobel for Trump formalised during Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington DC. During this meet, the Israeli leader presented Trump with a letter, expressing Tel Aviv's support for a peace prize nomination.