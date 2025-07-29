‘No leader in world asked India to stop’: PM shuts down Trump's ceasefire claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shut down United States President Donald Trump's claim that he brokered the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan. PM Modi said that no country had asked India to stop military action against Pakistan.(PTI)

“No leader in the world asked India to stop military action,” PM Modi said during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister said that he received a call from United States Vice-President J D Vance on the night of May 9. “Vance tried to contact me for an hour, but I was in a meeting with the army. I could not pick the call,” Modi said.

Modi said that when he returned the call, Vance told him that Pakistan was planning a major attack. “My answer was: If this is Pakistan's intention, it will pay a heavy price," Modi said.

“I further said, ‘Hum goli ja jawab gole se denge (We will respond to bullets with missiles)',” Modi added.

Speaking on India's military response, Modi said that the April 22 Pahalgam attack was avenged in 22 minutes. “Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the armed forces for reaching and destroying “impenetrable” targets for the first time.