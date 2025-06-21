Nobel Peace Prize to 'peacemaker' Trump: Behind Pakistan's big shoutout

US President Donald Trump has found an unusual backing by Pakistan with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. The development comes over a month after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities, a move Islamabad has credited Trump for as it pushed him for a Nobel Peace Prize 2026. President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown.(AP)

Pakistan believes the Republican leader should get the acclaimed award “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the conflict.

Trump has time and again claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan, but New Delhi has denied any US intervention, clarifying that the May 10 truce was the result of direct negotiations between the two countries.

Why Pak nominated Trump

While India has repeatedly denied any US role in cessation of hostilities, Pakistan has acknowledged Trump's "robust" diplomatic engagement with New Delhi and Islamabad, Dawn has reported.

Donald Trump "demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi," the Pakistani newspaper quoted an X post by the government as saying.

Pakistan also reportedly blamed India for an "unprovoked" aggression, and directly labelled Trump the peacemaker for securing a ceasefire with India.

"This intervention stands as a testament to his [Trump's] role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue," the government reportedly said, as quoted by Dawn. The Pak government reportedly also stated that Trump's leadership during the conflict clearly reflected his legacy of "pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building".

The timing of Pakistan's shoutout to Trump for a Nobel Prize is also worth noting. It came a day after Trump endorsed himself for the honour, listing "his work" on India and Pakistan as one of the reasons.

Notably, India has always maintained that the original escalation of a conflict was the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, to which India gave a befitting response a fortnight later with Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Trump's claims and India's stance

At the height of the India-Pakistan conflict after Op Sindoor launch, Donald Trump took to social media to announce a ceasefire brokered by the US. In the following days, he repeated his claim many times, even as New Delhi denied any US intervention.

Trump also linked the ceasefire to trade, claiming a "big deal" with both India and Pakistan. "We settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade. We're doing a big deal with India. We're doing a big deal with Pakistan...Somebody had to be the last one to shoot," said Trump on May 22, days after the cessation of hostilities.

However, India has strictly maintained that the truce was reached bilaterally, with no third-party involvement.

As for trade, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified to Donald Trump that there were no India-US trade talks through the entirety of the India-Pakistan conflict.

"PM Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed," Misri said on Wednesday.