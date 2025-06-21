Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize over ‘India-Pak conflict role’

Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict, which ended in a ceasefire after several days of cross-border shelling. The escalation followed a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people. US President Donald Trump(AFP)

The announcement was made on X by the Pakistan government: “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

The nomination came shortly after President Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, at the White House on Wednesday—a rare meeting that followed a four-day military flare-up between India and Pakistan.

According to Geo News, Munir joined Trump for lunch at the White House, though specifics of their conversation have not been made public. Munir, who now holds the title of "Field Marshal," had earlier advocated for Trump’s Nobel nomination, crediting him with averting a potential nuclear confrontation between the two nations.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed before the meeting that “Trump would host Munir after he called for the president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.”

Asim Munir’s meeting with Trump a ‘significant diplomatic achievement’

According to Dawn, Pakistani officials are presenting the White House’s invitation to Army Chief Asim Munir as a major diplomatic success.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam, striking terror camps in Pakistan-controlled regions. This triggered four days of heavy cross-border fighting, which ended on May 10 after both nations' military leaders agreed to cease hostilities.

India has asserted that its strong military response forced Pakistan to call for a halt to the conflict.

Munir was recently elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, making him the first officer to hold the title since Ayub Khan in 1959.