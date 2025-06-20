Asim Munir warned against power collapse in Iran during Trump meeting. Here's why?

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump this week, discussed the developing Israel-Iran conflict and advised against "any collapse of authority in Iran." Pakistan army chief Asim Munir met this week US President Donald Trump in the White House at the latter's invitation,

According to Reuters, Munir raised concerns that separatist and jihadist militants on the Pakistan-Iran border could take advantage of any collapse of authority in Iran, as anti-Iranian and anti-Pakistan outfits operate on both sides.

His remarks come as Israeli officials have repeatedly indicated that they are seeking to destabilise the Iranian government or see it toppled through their strikes.

Following a Wednesday lunch at the White House with Pakistan’s army chief, Trump referred to Pakistan's views on the Israel-Iran conflict and said, “They’re not happy about anything."

Militant groups supporting the Israel-Iran conflict?

Some of the militant groups on the border have welcomed the upheaval.

Jaish al-Adl (JaA), an Iranian jihadist group formed from ethnic Baluch and Sunni Muslim minorities and which operates from Pakistan, said Israel’s conflict with Iran was a great opportunity.

“Jaish al-Adl extends the hand of brotherhood and friendship to all the people of Iran and calls on all people, especially the people of Baluchistan, as well as the armed forces, to join the ranks of the Resistance,” the group said in a statement on June 13.

Conversely, Pakistan fears that separatist militants from its own Baluch minority, who are based in Iran, will also seek to step up attacks.

Pakistan on Asim Munir's meeting with Trump

Pakistan’s military said on Thursday that Munir and Trump had discussed Iran,“with both leaders emphasising the importance of resolving the conflict.”

Pakistan has condemned Israel’s attack on Iran as a violation of international law.

“This is for us a very serious issue, what is happening in our brotherly country of Iran,” Shafqat Ali Khan, spokesman for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday. “It imperils the entire regional security structure, it impacts us deeply.”

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir met this week with US President Donald Trump in the White House at the latter's invitation, a meeting that has raised eyebrows in Delhi following the tension that arose between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

