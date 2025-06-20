Israel Iran war live: Missile strikes continue as Trump undecided on US involvement

Destroyed building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) after it was hit a few days earlier in an Israeli strike, in Tehran.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day, and both sides continue to fire missiles and drones at each other. Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran on Thursday and Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel after hitting an Israeli hospital overnight. Iranian missiles struck a major hospital in southern Israel and hit residential buildings in Tel Aviv on Thursday, injuring 240 people and causing widespread damage....Read More

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, blamed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has given the army instructions to achieve their goals in Iran at any cost.

"Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist,” Katz said in a post on X.

Israel launched strikes on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, marking its latest assault on Iran’s extensive nuclear program. Iranian state television reported that the facility had been evacuated prior to the attack and assured there was “no radiation danger whatsoever.”

The White House says President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether to strike Iran. It says Trump still sees a “substantial” chance that negotiations can achieve US and Israeli demands on Iran’s nuclear program.

What is the latest in Israel-Iran conflict