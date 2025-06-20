Israel Iran war live: Missile strikes continue as Trump undecided on US involvement
Sure! Please provide the article you'd like me to summarize.
The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day, and both sides continue to fire missiles and drones at each other. Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran on Thursday and Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel after hitting an Israeli hospital overnight. Iranian missiles struck a major hospital in southern Israel and hit residential buildings in Tel Aviv on Thursday, injuring 240 people and causing widespread damage....Read More
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, blamed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has given the army instructions to achieve their goals in Iran at any cost.
"Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist,” Katz said in a post on X.
Israel launched strikes on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, marking its latest assault on Iran’s extensive nuclear program. Iranian state television reported that the facility had been evacuated prior to the attack and assured there was “no radiation danger whatsoever.”
The White House says President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether to strike Iran. It says Trump still sees a “substantial” chance that negotiations can achieve US and Israeli demands on Iran’s nuclear program.
What is the latest in Israel-Iran conflict
- Israel bombed Iranian nuclear and missile facilities again on Thursday following Iran's missile and drone strikes, including one that damaged a hospital in Beersheba.
- Over 270 people have been injured in Israel from Iranian strikes; Iran has not updated its casualty figures since Sunday. Israel accuses Iran of using cluster munitions in the hospital attack.
- US President Donald Trump may decide within two weeks whether the US will intervene on Israel’s side, with ongoing back-channel talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s foreign minister.
- Iran’s nuclear program has been severely damaged but not destroyed, according to reports. Israel continues airstrikes to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which Iran denies pursuing.
- Israeli leaders have called for intensifying strikes on Tehran and openly questioned the future of Iran’s Supreme Leader, while Iran warns that US involvement would bring "hell" to the region.
Israel Iran war Live: IDF says intercepted 2 UAVs launched from Iran
Israeli Defence Forces said that the country's air force continues intercepting threats and that it intercepted two additional UAVs launched from Iran.
“Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration between 3:09 and 3:13 in the area of the Dead Sea, two UAVs launched from Iran were intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol,” said IDF in a statement.
Israel Iran war Live: Patients in Israel's Soroka hospital were taken underground hours before the strike by Iran
Israel Iran war Live: Soroka hospital in southern Israel, a key facility serving nearly a million residents, suffered heavy damage after being struck my Iranian missiles.
In the days leading up to the strike, the hospital had started relocating patients from certain buildings as a precautionary measure amid escalating Iranian attacks, reported Reuters. Since then, it has restricted new admissions to only the most critical, life-threatening cases.
According to a statement from Israel's Health Ministry, patients housed in the damaged wing were moved to an underground facility just hours before the missile hit.
Israel Iran war Live: What are Cluster Bombs
Israel Iran war Live: Cluster bombs are controversial because they indiscriminately scatter submunitions, some of which can fail to explode and kill or injure long after a conflict ends.
Israel Iran war Live: Iran used missile with cluster munitions, says Israel
Iran launched a missile at Israel on Thursday that scattered small bombs with the aim of increasing civilian casualties, the Israeli military and its Washington embassy said, the first reported use of cluster munitions in the seven-day-old war.
"Today, the Iranian Armed Forces fired a missile that contained cluster submunitions at a densely populated civilian area in Israel," the embassy said in an email to Reuters that did not identify the area.
"Cluster weapons are designed to disperse over a large area and maximize the chances of a harmful strike," the email continued. "Iran unlawfully fired deliberately at civilian population centers, and seeks to maximize the damage to civilians in them by using wide-dispersal munitions." (Reuters)
Israel Iran war Live: Trump to decide on US involvement within 2 weeks
Israel Iran war Live: President Donald Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether the US military will get directly involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran given the “substantial chance” for renewed diplomatic negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.
Israel Iran war Live: Several US airlines suspend flights to the Middle East
United Airlines said Saturday it has indefinitely paused flights between Newark, New Jersey, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
American Airlines said it is suspending flights between Philadelphia and Doha, Qatar, at least through Sunday and will make “additional adjustments as needed.”
Both airlines said they are monitoring the situation and are working to rebook customers.