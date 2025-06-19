Donald Trump steps back from taking credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire: ‘Two very smart leaders decided’

For the first time in weeks, US President Donald Trump refrained from taking credit for preventing a potential war between India and Pakistan, instead saying the two “very smart” leaders had themselves decided to avoid escalation. US President Donald Trump, center, during a meeting with members of the Juventus soccer club in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump made the remarks during an interaction with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, after hosting Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir for lunch at the White House.

“The reason I had him here, I want to thank him for not going into the war, ending the war. And I want to thank, as you know, Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago, and we're working on a trade deal with India. We're working on a trade deal with Pakistan,” said Trump.

Apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and General Asim Munir, Trump said he was glad the leaders of India and Pakistan, both “very smart people,” chose to step back from a conflict that could have turned nuclear.

“They were both here, but I was with Modi a few weeks ago. He was here actually, but now we speak to him. And I'm so happy that two smart people, plus you know, people on their staff too, but two smart people, two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war. That could have been a nuclear war. Those are two nuclear powers, big ones, big, big nuclear powers, and they decided that,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he “helped settle” tensions between India and Pakistan following their decision to halt military conflict on May 10.

The US President also said he told the two nuclear-armed neighbours that America would do “a lot of trade” with them if they stopped the hostilities.

Trump was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, but he returned to Washington ahead of schedule.

Modi, Trump hold first formal phone call since India-Pak ceasefire

Before his departure, Modi and Trump held a 35-minute phone call—marking their first formal conversation since the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced.

In a video message from Kananaskis, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi clearly conveyed to Trump that at “no point” during Operation Sindoor was there any discussion, at any level, about an India-US trade agreement or any proposal for American mediation between India and Pakistan.

Misri clarified that the decision to cease military operations was reached directly between India and Pakistan, through existing military-to-military communication channels, and was initiated at the request of Islamabad.

He added that Modi firmly stated India would never accept third-party mediation and that there is full political consensus within the country on this position.

With PTI inputs