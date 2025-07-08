Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: ‘He’s forging peace’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, personally handing him a copy of the nomination letter during their dinner at the White House. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, hands President Donald Trump a folder during a meeting in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

“He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other,” Netanyahu said.

“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It nominates you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added.

After receiving the nomination letter, Trump responded, “Thank you very much. This I didn't know—wow, thank you very much. Coming from you... This is very meaningful.”

Netanyahu also praised Donald Trump's leadership, saying it is admired by Israelis, the Jewish people, and many others worldwide.

“I want to express the appreciation and admiration — not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world — for your leadership,” said Netanyahu.

At the start of their dinner meeting, Trump called it an honour to host Netanyahu and his wife Sara, describing them as longtime friends and praising their shared success.

“It's an honor to have BB (Benjamin Netanyahu) and Sara with us. Friends of mine for a long time, and we've had tremendous success together, and I think it will only go on to be even greater success in the future,” said Donald Trump

Trump confirms talks with Iran after US strikes

Trump also confirmed that the United States has agreed to a request from Iran to hold talks in the wake of recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to,” Trump said. “They want to talk.”

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who was present at the discussion, said the meeting could take place “soon, perhaps in a week.”

Speaking about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said he wants the conflict to end because “I hate to see people killed,” regardless of nationality.

“What’s happening between Russia and Ukraine is a horrible thing, and I’m not happy with President Putin at all,” he said. “I’m stopping wars, and I hate to see people killed.”

Trump added that thousands of Russians and Ukrainians are dying each week in the conflict.