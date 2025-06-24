Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Trump finally nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘historic role’ in Iran-Israel ceasefire deal

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 24, 2025 10:14 PM IST

President Donald Trump received a formal nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating a cease-fire between Iran and Israel.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday received a formal nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work negotiating the cease-fire between Iran and Israel.

US President Donald Trump speaking with reporters at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaking with reporters at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) wrote a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, recommending Trump for the award “in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering and ending the armed conflict.”

Carter, who has served as the representative for the Peach State's 1st District in Savannah since 2015, stated, “President Trump's influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible.”

In addition, Carter said Trump took strong, decisive measures to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to stop Iran's nuclear aspirations from becoming the greatest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.

This is a developing story

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
