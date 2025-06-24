Trump finally nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘historic role’ in Iran-Israel ceasefire deal

President Donald Trump on Tuesday received a formal nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work negotiating the cease-fire between Iran and Israel. US President Donald Trump speaking with reporters at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) wrote a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, recommending Trump for the award “in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering and ending the armed conflict.”

Carter, who has served as the representative for the Peach State's 1st District in Savannah since 2015, stated, “President Trump's influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible.”

In addition, Carter said Trump took strong, decisive measures to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to stop Iran's nuclear aspirations from becoming the greatest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.

This is a developing story