Trump's Iran-Israel ceasefire at risk over violation claims; Tehran denies breach

Israel on Tuesday said it had asked the military to strike Iran in response to what it claimed were Iranian missile attacks, allegedly violating the ceasefire announced just hours earlier by US President Donald Trump. Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

In contrast, Iran's ISNA student news agency reported that claims of Iranian missile fire after the ceasefire took effect were false. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

While the ceasefire violation blame was denied, Iran's top security body said that the country's armed forces have no trust in the words of its enemies and “will keep finger on trigger to respond to any further act of aggression”, Fars News reported.

The situation cast immediate doubt on the stability of the ceasefire, which was aimed at ending 12 days of conflict.

Israel defence minister Israel Katz said in a statement that he had directed the military to "continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran" due to "Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States."

Trump's ceasefire announcement

Just hours before, Donald Trump had posted on Truth Social: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had acknowledged the ceasefire, stating that Israel had accomplished its objectives from the June 13 surprise strike on Iran, which aimed to dismantle its nuclear program and missile capabilities.

"Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat," Netanyahu had said.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi had indicated that Iran would cease retaliatory strikes as long as Israel halted its attacks starting from 4:00 a.m. local time in Tehran.

Following the ceasefire announcement, global stock markets rallied and oil prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, amid optimism that the conflict might be nearing resolution just two days after the United States entered the fray by targeting Iranian nuclear facilities with powerful bunker-busting bombs.