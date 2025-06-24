Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Trump's Iran-Israel ceasefire at risk over violation claims; Tehran denies breach

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 02:35 PM IST

While the ceasefire violation blame was denied, Iran's top security body said that the country's armed forces 'have no trust in the words of its enemies'.

Israel on Tuesday said it had asked the military to strike Iran in response to what it claimed were Iranian missile attacks, allegedly violating the ceasefire announced just hours earlier by US President Donald Trump.

Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2025. (REUTERS)
Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

In contrast, Iran's ISNA student news agency reported that claims of Iranian missile fire after the ceasefire took effect were false. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

While the ceasefire violation blame was denied, Iran's top security body said that the country's armed forces have no trust in the words of its enemies and “will keep finger on trigger to respond to any further act of aggression”, Fars News reported.

Also Read: Iran first denies Trump's ceasefire claim, then a U-turn

The situation cast immediate doubt on the stability of the ceasefire, which was aimed at ending 12 days of conflict.

Israel defence minister Israel Katz said in a statement that he had directed the military to "continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran" due to "Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States."

Trump's ceasefire announcement

Just hours before, Donald Trump had posted on Truth Social: "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had acknowledged the ceasefire, stating that Israel had accomplished its objectives from the June 13 surprise strike on Iran, which aimed to dismantle its nuclear program and missile capabilities.

Also Read: Israel, Iran and the US claim victory after 12-day intense war. Who really won?

"Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat," Netanyahu had said.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi had indicated that Iran would cease retaliatory strikes as long as Israel halted its attacks starting from 4:00 a.m. local time in Tehran.

Following the ceasefire announcement, global stock markets rallied and oil prices dropped sharply on Tuesday, amid optimism that the conflict might be nearing resolution just two days after the United States entered the fray by targeting Iranian nuclear facilities with powerful bunker-busting bombs.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump's Iran-Israel ceasefire at risk over violation claims; Tehran denies breach
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On