Israel Iran news war LIVE: Iran foreign minister says no 'agreement' on ceasefire, hours after Trump's announcement

Israel Iran news war LIVE: After around 12 days of fighting, United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Monday in local time) that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire. The ceasefire will be done in phases across the next 24 hours, said the post made by Trump at 3.32 am IST. He added that during each phase of the ceasefire, the other side will remain ‘peaceful’ and ‘respectful’....Read More

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”’ Trump added in his post.

Hours after Trump's announcement, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there is no "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations as of now. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added.

Israel’s military issued a warning earlier that Tehran’s District 6 could be attacked.

The ceasefire announcement comes hours after a US air base in Qatar was attacked by Iranian airstrikes in retaliation after the US entered the Middle East conflict and struck Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran late on Monday launched "Operation Basharat al-Fath" against US bases in Qatar in response to the American strikes that hit three Iranian nuclear facilities, Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz, the previous day.

