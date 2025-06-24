Israel Iran news war LIVE: Iran foreign minister says no 'agreement' on ceasefire, hours after Trump's announcement
Israel Iran news war LIVE: The ceasefire announcement by Donald Trump comes after Iran attacked a US airbase in Qatar in retaliation to US' strikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: After around 12 days of fighting, United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Monday in local time) that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire. The ceasefire will be done in phases across the next 24 hours, said the post made by Trump at 3.32 am IST. He added that during each phase of the ceasefire, the other side will remain ‘peaceful’ and ‘respectful’....Read More
“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”’ Trump added in his post.
Hours after Trump's announcement, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there is no "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations as of now. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added.
Israel’s military issued a warning earlier that Tehran’s District 6 could be attacked.
The ceasefire announcement comes hours after a US air base in Qatar was attacked by Iranian airstrikes in retaliation after the US entered the Middle East conflict and struck Iran’s nuclear sites. Iran late on Monday launched "Operation Basharat al-Fath" against US bases in Qatar in response to the American strikes that hit three Iranian nuclear facilities, Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz, the previous day.
Israel-Iran conflict | Key points
- The United States entered the conflict between Israel and Iran and carried out a large-scale strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, deploying 75 precision munitions and bunker-busting bombs over the weekend.
- After the US' attack, Iran retaliated by bombing its airbase in Qatar and said that the volley matched the number of bombs the US dropped on Iranian nuclear sites. Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas, reported AP.
- According to Qatar, all missiles fired by Iran at the US airbase were intercepted except for one. The damage caused by that missile, if any, is not yet known.
- Iran’s parliament has passed a measure that could lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major trade route for global oil shipments. If enacted, the move threatens a potential worldwide energy crisis if enacted.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Iran foreign minister indicates military operation against Israel has stopped
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, minutes after saying that there was no ceasefire agreement, has now confirmed in a cryptic post that its military operations against Israel have ended.
"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.
Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," he wrote on X.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: What Russian deputy foreign minister said about Iran nuclear deal hours before Trump's ceasefire announcement
Hours before Trump's ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview on Tuesday that prospects for reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran are currently slim, reported Reuters.
Speaking to the Izvestia news outlet, Ryabkov said that he did not "see at the moment, conditions for restoring the (Iran deal)." He referring to the 2015 accord, known as the JCPOA.
"But that doesn't mean we’re giving up on diplomacy—quite the opposite. This is precisely the moment to intensify our efforts toward solutions that could help stabilize the situation," he added.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Israel army declines to comment after Trump's ceasefire announcement
The Israeli military declined to comment on Trump’s statement and the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. (AP)
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Airspace shut, blasts and then a ‘ceasefire’: How the night unfolded for Qatar
Iran carried out a missile attack on Monday night targeting US military bases in Qatar. The attack at the al-Udeid Air Base in Doha came in response to the US attack, plunging the West Asia region into a deeper crisis as countries issued high alert, shut their airspace and sounded sirens.
Under 'Operation Heralds of Victory,' Iran targeted US military bases in Qatar and reportedly in Iraq, as part of its retaliatory measures against American airstrikes on its Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.
From blasts around Doha to Trump's Truth Social announcement, here's a look at how he night unfolded for Qatar. Click here to read how how the night unfolded for Qatar.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Iran says no ceasefire agreement ‘as of now’
Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there is no ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire between Iran and Israel as of now, hours after Trump's announcement.
"As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.
As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.
The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," he said in a post on X.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Qatar, UAE reopen their airspace
Several Persian Gulf states, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, have reopened their airspace and resumed operations at some of the world’s busiest airports after halting flights as Iran launched air strikes at a US base in Qatar.
Qatar barred flights from entering its skies as it prepared for Tehran’s attack. Neighbors Bahrain, the UAE and Kuwait followed swiftly as a precautionary measure. The disruptions lasted several hours and resulted in dozens of aircraft diverting from major hub cities Dubai and Doha. (Bloomberg)
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Iran gave 'early notice' of strike on US base in Qatar: Donald Trump
Israel Iran news war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran gave the United States notice prior to shooting missiles at its military base in Qatar. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the “early notice” from Iran made it possible for no lives to be lost.
"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," Trump wrote.
"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," Trump added. Read more.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: ‘Ceasefire going to go forever,’ Trump tells NBC News
US President Donald Trump told NBC News he expects that the ceasefire announced by him between Israel and Iran will end all military hostilities between them and will last “forever.”
"I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It's going to go forever," said Trump.
“Yes. I don’t believe they will ever be shooting at each other again," he added when asked whether the war between Israel and Iran was really over.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Explosions heard at military base in Iraq's Baghdad, minutes after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire
Major explosions were heard in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad early Tuesday, minutes after United States President Donald Trump announced a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran. An Iraqi military official said that an unidentifed drone had targeted Camp Taji, a military installation located to the north of Baghdad, adding that there were no casualties, the state news agency reported. Read more.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Israel, Iran to complete any missions underway before ceasefire
Israel Iran news war LIVE: According to the post made by US President Donald Trump, both the countries will carry out any “final missions” against each other which are underway before the ceasefire is implemented.
Israel Iran news war LIVE: Israel-Iran ceasefire to be implemented in 24 hours in phases, says Trump
Israel Iran news war LIVE: In the post on Truth Social announcing the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Trump said that it will be implemented over the next 24 hours in phases.
The full post made by Trump reads, "CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!
DONALD J. TRUMP,
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA"