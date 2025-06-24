What is the meaning of Ceasefire? Trump announces the end of the ‘12 Day War’ between Iran and Israel

President Donald Trump on Monday declared a “complete ceasefire” between Iran and Israel following a nearly two-week war between the two nations. Trump declared a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, concluding the 12-Day War. The agreement, assisted by Qatar, will see Iran initiate the ceasefire, followed by Israel.(AFP)

He announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire, officially marking the end of what he termed the “12-Day War.”

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote.

ALSO READ| 'Until the last minute...': Iran's cryptic post as Trump announces ceasefire to 12-day war

What is Ceasefire? And what does it mean for Israel-Iran?

Notably, a ceasefire is a temporary or permanent agreement between conflicting sides to halt fighting. While some ceasefires are formally documented in treaties, others are reached informally, often with help from third-party mediators, like what happened between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgram.

These agreements may involve state or non-state actors and are sometimes imposed through United Nations Security Council resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

When will Iran and Israel ‘wind down’?

POTUS elaborated on the timeline, explaining that Iran would begin the ceasefire, followed by Israel 12 hours later, culminating in a formal end to the conflict 24 hours after the agreement took effect.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” he added.

ALSO READ| ‘End to 12-day war’: Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Trump lauded both nations for their “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” in ending the hostilities.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” he wrote.

Interestingly, Qatar played a role in making the ceasefire a reality. After Iran launched strikes on a US air base, Trump reportedly asked Qatar to help secure Tehran’s agreement to a US-proposed truce.

Qatar’s Prime Minister stepped in, leading to a breakthrough.

“President Trump spoke with Qatar’s Emir and informed him the U.S. got Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iran. The President asked Qatar to help persuade Iran to do the same, following that Vice President Vance coordinated with Qatar’s Prime Minister on the details,” a diplomat told Fox News.

ALSO READ| What Trump said while announcing Israel-Iran ceasefire. Full statement

“This effort proved successful and, following discussions with the Qatari PM, the Iranians agreed. The deal was coordinated at the highest level by the President and Vice President and the Qatari Emir and Prime Minister directly.”

“Despite having been attacked just hours earlier, the Qataris set aside their grievances and prioritised regional security to get the deal done,” the diplomat added.