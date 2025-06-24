'Until the last minute...': Iran's cryptic post as Trump announces ceasefire to 12-day war

As US President Donald Trump claims a ceasefire has been achieved between Iran and Israel on Monday, Tehran has denied the claim. Iran has stated it did not receive any ceasefire proposal from the US which calls for a truce. Meanwhile, Israel has stayed silent on the ceasefire claim and is yet to comment on its implementation. Donald Trump has claimed a ceasefire has been achieved, however, Iran has denied.(AFP)

Taking to X, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that there is "no agreement as of now."

Follow LIVE updates on Iran-Israel war

"As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," he wrote.

Also Read: Airspace shut, blasts and then a 'ceasefire': How the night unfolded for Qatar

Israel stays silent

While Israeli officials have stated that Israel is on board with the ceasefire, an official reaction from the country is awaited. As per Hebrew media, Israeli officials have stated the prime minister Netanyahu is on board with Trump's ceasefire plan as long as “Iran vows to stop its missile attacks."

As per an AP report, the Israeli military declined to comment on Trump’s statement and the office of the Israeli PM is yet to respond.

Also Read: Explosions heard at military base in Iraq's Baghdad, minutes after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Trump claims ceasefire

Hours after Iran targeted a US military base near Doha, US president Donald Trump took to Truth Social and announced a ceasefire.

The US president stated that the ceasefire will be implemented over a period of 24 hours.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's statement came after Iran launched a missile attack on the al-Udeid Air Base, which is used by the US. Trump and Qatar confirmed that no injuries or casualties were noted due to the attack.