Airspace shut, blasts and then a ‘ceasefire’: How the night unfolded for Qatar

Iran carried out a missile attack on Monday night targeting US military bases in Qatar. The attack at the al-Udeid Air Base in Doha came in response to the US attack, plunging the West Asia region into a deeper crisis as countries issued high alert, shut their airspace and sounded sirens. Interceptor missiles are fired, after Iran's armed forces say they targeted the Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar, (REUTERS)

Under 'Operation Heralds of Victory,' Iran targeted US military bases in Qatar and reportedly in Iraq, as part of its retaliatory measures against American airstrikes on its Isfahan, Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

From blasts around Doha to Trump's Truth Social announcement, here's a look at how the night unfolded for Qatar.

Closed airspace to ceasefire: Key events of the night

Qatar shuts airspace: Ahead of the Iranian attack, the Qatari government announced it will be closing its airspace for the safety of its residents and visitors. Around 100 flights headed to Qatar scrambled as they diverted their routes or made emergency landings at nearby airports.

Blasts heard in Doha: Hours after Doha shut its airspace, blasts were reported around the Qatari capital. With missiles spotted in the sky, sirens were sounded across the Gulf nation as Iran announced the start of its 'Operation Herald of Victory' against US bases in Qatar.

Gulf states shut airspace: Following the attack on Doha, neighbouring Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq also shut down their airspace 'until further notice.'

Iran confirms attack on US bases: In an official statement, the Iranian government confirmed its attack on US bases. "In response to the US aggressive and insolent action against Iran's nuclear sites and facilities, a few hours ago, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran struck the US air base in Al-Udeid, Qatar," Iran's National Security Council said in a statement, adding that it used the same number of missiles as US did bombs during Operation Midnight Hammer.

Qatar and others condemn attack: The Qatari government proceeded to condemn the attack, deeming it a "severe violation" of Qatari sovereignty, adding that Doha reserves the right to respond to the Iranian attack. However, it would later be learnt that Iran had informed Qatar of the attack targeting US bases in advance. Other nations such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain also condemned the attack

Airlines rush to cancel, divert flights: Following the closure of the key Middle East airspace, airlines such as Air India and IndiGO announced that they will be diverting all flights to North America and Europe until further notice due to the ongoing situation. Qatar Airways also announced a temporary suspension of all flights amid the attacks.

Sirens sounded in Bahrain and Iraq: Following the strikes on Doha, sirens were sounded in Bahrain and Iraq as well. Residents in both countries were urged to seek shelter.

Trump announces ceasefire: Hours after the attack on Doha, US president Donald Trump took to Truth Social and announced an immediate ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brining an "end to the 12-day war."

Blasts heard in Baghdad: Minutes after Trump's announcement, blasts were heard across the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Iran denies ceasefire: A senior Iranian official told the Reuters news agency that Iran has agreed to the ceasefire after being persuaded by Qatar. However, Iran's foreign minister has dismissed the claim and said "no agreement has been made as of now."

Israel stays silent: Furthermore, Israeli media reports suggested that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also on board to implement a truce, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a conflict for the past 12 days. Tensions escalated after Israel carried out strikes on Iranian military bases and nuclear sites under 'Operation Rising Lion'.' Since then, both nations have exchanged daily fire which has killed over 400 people in Iran and around 24 in Israel.