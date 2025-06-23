Iran hits US bases in Doha shortly after Qatar airspace closure

Iran launched at least six missiles towards US bases in Qatar on Monday shortly after the Qatari airspace was temporarily closed, citing heightened threats of Iranian retaliation against the United States over the strikes the President Donald Trump-led administration carried out targeting nuclear facilities in Iran this weekend. Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar(REUTERS)

Reports said that missile were launched under ‘Operation Basharat al-Fath’, what was loosely translated to as ‘Annunciation Of Victory’ or 'Operation Glad Tidings', against US bases in Iraq and Qatar.

There was “imminent threat” of Iranian airstrikes on US base in Qatar, sources had told Fox News on Monday. Follow Israel Iran conflict news live updates

The decision of airspace closure, announced by Qatar’s foreign ministry, came following Iran's pledge of retaliation to US airstrikes on the three Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz, Esfahan. Bahrain also suspended air traffic 'temporarily' after Iran attack on US base in Qatar.

Purported videos showed missiles being intercepted over Doha in Qatar.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, a key hub for US military operations in the region, and is also home to Qatar Airways, one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid airbase attack, saying "reserves the right to respond" but said it successfully intercepted the missiles and that no casualties were reported. It later its airspace was safe. Officials had described the airspace closure as a precautionary and temporary measure.

Iran said the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites this weekend, signaling its likely desire to de-escalate.

US strikes on Iran

The US on Saturday struck three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan – using bunker-buster bombs, with President Donald Trump asking Iran to agree to “end the war” after the “historic moment for the United States of America, Israel and the world”.

While the US is apparently still seeking a diplomatic resolution, it assessed that Iran could carry out retaliatory attacks targeting American forces in the Middle East as soon as next day or two. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

Two US officials spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Monday and said Iran's retaliatory attack could happen within the next day or two.

Iran has threatened to retaliate after US bombed its nuclear sites over the weekend, which Donald Trump said “completely and totally obliterated" the Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities targeted.

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said bases used by US forces "in the region or elsewhere" could be attacked.

The US embassy in Bahrain -- home to a major US naval base -- reduced on-site staffing citing "heightened regional tensions".

In Qatar, home to large a US airbase, the American embassy told its citizens to "shelter in place until further notice".