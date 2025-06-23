Watch: Iran's missile attack on US base in Qatar caught on camera

Responding to attacks on its nuclear sites, Iran on Monday launched missile attacks on US bases in Iraq and Qatar. Viral videos on social media showed defenders intercepting Iranian missiles in Qatar. Iran attacks US bases: Several videos of the attack have gone viral.

The air defense system was activated in the US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq as well.

Explosions were heard in Qatar, with witnesses saying they saw what appeared to be missiles in the skies over the country.

The White House and the Defence Department are closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar, an American facility, a senior White House official said on Monday.

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," the official said.

Before the explosions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X: "We neither initiated the war nor sought it. But we will not leave the invasion of great Iran without an answer.”

Iran announced attacks on state television as martial music played. A caption on the screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

Iran has officially named the operation, Basharat al-Fath, which loosely translates to "Glad Tidings of Victory".

With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP