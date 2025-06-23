Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Watch: Iran's missile attack on US base in Qatar caught on camera

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 10:46 PM IST

The air defense system was activated in the US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq as well.

Responding to attacks on its nuclear sites, Iran on Monday launched missile attacks on US bases in Iraq and Qatar. Viral videos on social media showed defenders intercepting Iranian missiles in Qatar.

Iran attacks US bases: Several videos of the attack have gone viral.
Iran attacks US bases: Several videos of the attack have gone viral.

The air defense system was activated in the US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq as well.

Explosions were heard in Qatar, with witnesses saying they saw what appeared to be missiles in the skies over the country.

The White House and the Defence Department are closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar, an American facility, a senior White House official said on Monday.

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," the official said.

Before the explosions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X: "We neither initiated the war nor sought it. But we will not leave the invasion of great Iran without an answer.”

Iran announced attacks on state television as martial music played. A caption on the screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

Iran has officially named the operation, Basharat al-Fath, which loosely translates to "Glad Tidings of Victory".

With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Watch: Iran's missile attack on US base in Qatar caught on camera
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On