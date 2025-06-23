Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Iran informed Qatar in advance of strikes on US bases: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 12:08 AM IST

Iran's military said on Monday it had carried out a "devastating and powerful" missile attack on the Al Udeid US airbase in Qatar.

Iran on Monday responded to the United States' strikes on its nuclear sites by launching missile attacks on the latter's bases in Qatar. However, to minimise casualties in Qatar, it coordinated its strikes with Qatari officials in advance, the New York Times reported, citing three Iranian officials.

Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar.(Reuters)
Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar.(Reuters)

Reuters also reported, citing a senior regional source, that Iran informed the US in advance about the attacks via two diplomatic channels.

The officials told the newspaper that Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the US but didn't want to escalate hostilities with Washington amid an onslaught from Israel.

The move was similar to Tehran informing Iraq in advance in 2020, before firing ballistic missiles at Al-Asad Airbase to avenge the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States.

 

Explosions were heard across the Qatari capital following Tehran's threat to retaliate against US airstrikes on its nuclear sites.

Qatar condemns attack

Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base, but said it successfully intercepted the missiles, and no casualties were reported. It said its airspace is now safe.

Iran said the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites over the weekend, signalling its likely desire to de-escalate.

Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

Iran announced the attack on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response" to "America’s aggression.”

The Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq was also targeted.

With inputs from AP

