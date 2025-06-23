Israel Iran war LIVE: US issues 'worldwide caution' alert for Americans; UNSC holds emergency meet

June 23, 2025 5:56 AM IST

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the behest of the Iranian government. This meeting took place after the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

In the meeting, Russia, China and Pakistan proposed that the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East, as they condemned the US strikes on Iran.

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani also accused Israel and the US of destroying diplomacy, said all US allegations are unfounded and that the nuclear non-proliferation treaty "has been manipulated into a political weapon."

"Instead of guaranteeing parties' legitimate rights to peaceful nuclear energy, it has been exploited as a pretext for aggression and unlawful action that jeopardize the supreme interests of my country," Iravani told the the UNSC