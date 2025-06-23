Israel Iran war LIVE: US issues 'worldwide caution' alert for Americans; UNSC holds emergency meet
Israel Iran war LIVE updates: After Operation Midnight Hammer, the US has issued a ‘worldwide caution’ alert for Americans across the world. Meanwhile, amid fear of further escalation, the UNSC held an emergency meet regarding US' strikes on Iran.
Israel Iran war conflict LIVE updates: The US has entered the Iran-Israel conflict on Sunday after it carried out 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' targeting three Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. After the US strikes, Iran stated it "reserves all options" to defend itself after the US strikes. Tehran also called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
As the world waits for Iran's response to the US attack, Tehran and Tel Aviv continued to exchange fire and attacks. Iran launched a series of missile attacks against Israel in response to America's attack, injuring around 23 people.
In retaliation, Israel also launched a series of airstrikes against Iran and targeted military units, as per the IDF.
Israel Iran war LIVE: Ireland evacuates citizens from Israel
As per reports, at least 15 Irish citizens and dependants have been evacuated from Israel after the US launched an attack on Iran.
Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said the group was evacuated with help of the Austrian government, will arrive in Ireland in the coming days.
Israel Iran war LIVE: Iran death toll likely over 900, says human rights group
As per Human Rights Activists, Israeli airstrikes on Iran have killed around 950 people and injured 3,450 others.
The Washington-based group stated of those dead, 380 civilians and 253 security force personnel were killed in the strikes.
An official update from iran is awaited. However, as per the latest figure from the Iranian health miistry, around 430 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since June 13.
Israel Iran war LIVE: IDF intercepts ballistic missile launched from Iran
As per the IDF, one ballistic missile was launched from Iran in the latest attack against Israel. The missile, which triggered sirens in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area in central Israel, was intercepted by the air defence systems.
No reports of impacts in populated areas or injuries were reported as per Magen David Adom.
Israel Iran war LIVE: US ‘credibility’ damaged after strikes on Iran, says China
China said the US' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has damaged Washington's credibility. State broadcaster CCTV reported that Beijing was concerned that the situation “may go out of control.”
At the UNSC meeting, China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong said parties should restrain the “impulse of force, avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to the fire.”
Fu added that parties, especially Israel, "should immediately cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover of war."
Iran was hurt "but the United States credibility was also damaged- both as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations," Fu added.
Israel Iran war LIVE: UNSC hold emergency meet | What we know
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the behest of the Iranian government. This meeting took place after the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.
In the meeting, Russia, China and Pakistan proposed that the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East, as they condemned the US strikes on Iran.
Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani also accused Israel and the US of destroying diplomacy, said all US allegations are unfounded and that the nuclear non-proliferation treaty "has been manipulated into a political weapon."
"Instead of guaranteeing parties' legitimate rights to peaceful nuclear energy, it has been exploited as a pretext for aggression and unlawful action that jeopardize the supreme interests of my country," Iravani told the the UNSC
Israel Iran war LIVE: US issues worldwide caution alert for Americans
In view of the tensions in the Middle East following the US' strikes against Iran, the US state department has issued a “worldwide caution” alert for Americans across.
"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel,” read the statement issued by the Trump-led department.
