Bunker buster fallout: Iran's Fordow facility hit hard in US bombing, says UN nuclear watchdog chief

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA said on Monday that “very heavy damage” is expected at Iran’s underground nuclear facility at Fordow after the US strike there that took place this weekend with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs that were dropped by B-2 Spirit heavy strategic bombers. A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran on June 22 (Reuters/Maxar)

As Grossi spoke, Iran's underground facility at Fordow was being attacked again, Iranian state television reported Monday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaking at emergency meeting of the organisation's headquarters in Vienna, said "Given the explosive payload utilised and the extreme vibration sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is to have occurred is expected to have occurred”.

IAEA chief Grossi called for maximum restraint, saying “we must return to negotiations.”

He said the IAEA is seeking access to Iran nuclear sites to 'account for' highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

“No one can say at present how bad underground damage at fordow is,” Grossi said.

He said he indicated to Iran that any transfer of nuclear material from a safeguarded facility to another location must be declared to the IAEA.

"Iran informed me in letter on june 13 that it will take "special measures" to protect nuclear equipment and materials," Grossi added.

US on Saturday struck three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan – with President Donald Trump asking Iran to agree to "end the war" after the "historic moment for the United States of America, Israel and the world".

Confirming the strikes, US President Trump first posted on Truth Social, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Donald Trump later reshared another post, which read that Fordow nuclear site 'is gone'.

Rafael Grossi on Monday also said that to be able to "return to the negotiating table", IAEA inspectors, the guardians on our on behalf of the NPT should be allowed to go back to Iran's nuclear sites and account for the stockpiles of uranium" including the “400 kilograms enriched to 60 per cent.”