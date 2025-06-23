Iran's retaliatory attack against US strikes ‘possible in a day or two’: Report

The President Donald Trump-led US administration is bracing for a possible Iranian retaliation to the weekend strikes carried out by the United States on three Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. File image: Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's grandson, Hassan Khomeini stands next to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (REUTERS)

While the US is apparently still seeking a diplomatic resolution, it assesses that Iran could carry out retaliatory attacks targeting American forces in the Middle East as soon as next day or two. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

Two US officials spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Monday and said Iran's retaliatory attack could happen within the next day or two.

Iran has threatened to retaliate after US bombed its nuclear sites over the weekend, which Donald Trump said “completely and totally obliterated" the Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities targeted.

US strikes Iran

The US on Saturday struck three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan – using bunker-buster bombs, with President Donald Trump asking Iran to agree to “end the war” after the “historic moment for the United States of America, Israel and the world”.

Confirming the strikes, US President Trump first posted on Truth Social, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In another post, Donald Trump wrote, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

With the strikes, the US officially joined the Israeli campaign against Iran directly.

In his address to nation over the US strikes on Iran, Donald Trump said, “Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Reacting to the US strikes, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the bombing campaign Israel launched on June 13 "a big mistake".

"The Zionist enemy... is being punished right now," Khamenei wrote on social media.