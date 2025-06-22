'Middle East bully's nuke sites completely, totally obliterated': Donald Trump on Iran strikes

Delivering an address to the nation after US military strikes on Iran, President Donald Trump said the attack "completely and totally obliterated" the Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities targeted. L: Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei | R: US President Donald Trump (Reuters photos)

US on Saturday struck three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan – with President Donald Trump asking Iran to agree to "end the war" after the "historic moment for the United States of America, Israel and the world".

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said in the address to nation.

Confirming the strikes, US President Trump first posted on Truth Social, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In another post, Donald Trump wrote, “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

With the strikes, the US has officially directly joined the Israeli campaign with President

US President Donald Trump on June 18 had said “exactly” where the Iranian Supreme Leader is "hiding" is known, adding that “at least for now, they are not going to kill him.”

Donald Trump warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against further attacks, as he appeared to demand Tehran's unconditional surrender.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “We know exactly where the so-called “ Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In another post, Donald Trump had written, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Israel said the strikes were needed to stop Iran from going further with its nuclear plans, claiming that the country is very close to having a weapon.