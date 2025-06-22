Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: US strikes Iran, Trump suggests Fordow nuclear site ‘is gone’
Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: As the Israel-Iran conflict rages on, the United States has now joined in on strikes against Iran and targted three nuclear sites. This move comes after the US moved several B-2 stealth bomber jets to Guam. US president Donald Trump confirmed the strikes on Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites ...Read More
Meanwhile, Israel has stated that it is prepared for the "long campaign" against Iran as it continues to launch attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites.
The death toll from the conflict has now crossed 400 in Iran, with the Iranian health ministry reporting 430 deaths. Health officials have further stated that over 3,500 people have been injured due to Israeli strikes and attacks in the region. In Israel, authorities have reported at least 24 deaths since the escalation of the conflict last week.
The conflict between Israel and Iran escalated after Israel's military strikes under 'Operation Rising Lion', which targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites. In response, Iran has launched several drone attacks against Israel and continues to do so as the conflict enters its second week.
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Houthi official cites US strike on Iran ‘beginning of war’
Iran israel war news: Mohamed al-Farah, a member of the Yemeni militant group - Houthi, said that it is clear that Trump wants the hostilities to be quick and for the war to end.
“Destroying a nuclear facility here and there is not the end of the war but its beginning,” al-Farah, the political bureau member, said in a statement, as per Al Jazeera.
“The time of hit and run is gone," the Houthi official added further.
Hours ahead of the attack, the Houthis threatened to attack US ships in the Red Sea if Trump joined Israel's attacks on Iran.
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Israeli officials claims Trump notified Tel Aviv before strike
Iran Israel war news: As per an Axios report, Israel was informed of US' strikes on Iran beforehand. An Israeli official told Axios that said Israel was notified by the Trump administration in advance. The official added that the B-2 stealth bombers were used for the strike.
Iran Israel war LIVE news: Trump to address the nation after US strikes Iran
Iran Israel war news: As per reports, US president Donald Trump will an address to the nation. This address comes after the US conducted military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.
Iran Israel war LIVE news: Trump suggests Fordow nuclear site ‘is gone’ after US strikes
Iran Israel war news LIVE: US president Donald Trump has suggested that the Fordow nuclear site in Iran ‘is gone’ after the US launched fresh strikes against Tehran.
Early Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social to share that the US had struck three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
Iran Israel war LIVE news: Iran's death toll climbs to 430
Iran Israel war news: As per the Iranian health ministry, the death toll due to Israeli strikes have climbed to 430 civilians.
Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian told a press briefing in Tehran Saturday that at least 3,056 Iranians have been injured since the conflict began.
Iran Israel news LIVE: US bomber jets likely involved in strikes on Iran
Iran Israel news: As per Reuters, officials have stated that the US' B-2 bombers were involved in the most recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.
Iran Israel war news LIVE: US strikes three nuclear sites in Iran, confirms Trump
Iran Israel war news update: The United States has officially conducted strikes against three nuclear sites in Iran. US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington's involvement taking to Truth Social.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” wrote Trump.
