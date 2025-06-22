Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: US strikes Iran, Trump suggests Fordow nuclear site ‘is gone’

Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: As the Israel-Iran conflict rages on, the United States has now joined in on strikes against Iran and targted three nuclear sites. This move comes after the US moved several B-2 stealth bomber jets to Guam. US president Donald Trump confirmed the strikes on Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites ...Read More

Meanwhile, Israel has stated that it is prepared for the "long campaign" against Iran as it continues to launch attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

The death toll from the conflict has now crossed 400 in Iran, with the Iranian health ministry reporting 430 deaths. Health officials have further stated that over 3,500 people have been injured due to Israeli strikes and attacks in the region. In Israel, authorities have reported at least 24 deaths since the escalation of the conflict last week.

The conflict between Israel and Iran escalated after Israel's military strikes under 'Operation Rising Lion', which targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites. In response, Iran has launched several drone attacks against Israel and continues to do so as the conflict enters its second week.