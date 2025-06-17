‘Not going to kill Khamenei, at least for now’: Donald Trump's big warning for Iran

Day after Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested that eliminating Khamenei would put an “end” to the conflict, US President Donald Trump said they know “exactly” where the Iranian Supreme Leader is "hiding", adding that “at least for now, they are not going to kill him.” US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington(REUTERS)

Donald Trump warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against further attacks, as he appeared to demand Tehran's unconditional surrender. Follow Iran-Israel conflict live updates

Trump posted on Truth Social, “We know exactly where the so-called “ Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The ultimatum of sorts comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran that started on Friday, with Israeli strikes – under Operation Rising Lion – targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Israel said the strikes were needed to stop Iran from going further with its nuclear plans, claiming that the country is very close to having a weapon.

As Israel’s military campaign against Iran entered its fifth day, scenes of panic unfolded in the Iranian capital on Tuesday. Residents fled Tehran in growing numbers, while the city’s shops — including the iconic Grand Bazaar — shuttered their doors amid fears of further escalation.

“It looks like no one is living in this city,” a resident told The Associated Press.

Trump's ‘leave Tehran’ advisory

Despite official assurances that the situation remains under control, witnesses on the ground described a far more chaotic picture. Air raid sirens reportedly blared at regular intervals, sending people scrambling for cover. Traffic jammed major roads out of the city, especially heading west, and long queues formed at gas stations as anxiety spread.

The exodus and tension were further fueled by an ominous message from former US President Donald Trump on social media, urging the immediate evacuation of Tehran. Hours later, Trump cut short his visit to the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington.

“I’m not looking at a ceasefire. We’re looking at better than a ceasefire,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route back to the US, signaling a possible escalation rather than a diplomatic pause.